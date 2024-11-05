Amid 7-Front War and Attack Threats, Israelis Pray, Stay Tuned to U.S. Elections

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves to the crowd during a meeting with school and university students, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

JERUSALEM, Israel – Despite its multi-front war, U.S. elections are topping Israeli newscasts on Tuesday, with many believing the outcome will have a huge impact on Israel and the Middle East at the same time.

Israel is on heightened alert against a threatened Iranian attack. The Israeli military is anticipating an attack from Iran or its proxies that could come at any moment.

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi stated, "Looking forward, I say this to you: we are highly prepared across all fronts."

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps has threatened both Israel and the United States in recent days.

Gen. Hossein Salami declared, "We always warn them that if they don't change their behavior, they will move toward collapse and destruction."

Iranian demonstrators are chanting "Death to Israel" and "Death to America" in the streets of Tehran as they wave signs reading, "We'll trample America."

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei indicated that forces are moving into a position to attack.

"Thanks to Allah, the officials are already busy doing that," he intoned.

Yet, to stave off a direct Israeli counter-attack on Iran itself, the Islamic regime may use its militias in Iraq, rather than striking from Iranian soil.

Already, Iran's Iraqi proxies have been launching a number of suicide drones against Israel this week.

A sign next to such a drone, posted on social media, read, "Aiming at vital target in Tel Aviv."

Iran is also making the fight personal, targeting for assassination an Israeli general at a base supplying Israel with some of its best jets and most valuable intelligence to fight Iran and its proxies.

Even while fighting a seven-front war, Israelis are glued to the American elections.

In the biblical city of Shilo, where the Ark of the Covenant rested for 369 years, about 150 Orthodox Jews gathered to pray for America.

Binyamin Regional Council Governor Yisrael Katz noted, "We’re at a critical time of a war of good versus evil. From here we pray that God will shine His face from everyone to work with Him and do what He can for the United States of America, for Israel, and for the whole Land."

Shilo is the place where Hannah cried out to God for a child and he answered her desire by giving her a son named Samuel, one of Israel's greatest prophets.

Josh Reinstein of the Israel Allies Foundation told CBN News, "We know that tens of millions of Bible-believing Christians are praying for the peace of Jerusalem on a daily basis. And we said, you know, we need to pray for America. We need to return that prayer and pray for the prosperity and the peace of America."

