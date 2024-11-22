She Took a Pill to End Her Pregnancy, Then Realized It Was a 'Major Mistake.' Here's How She Saved Her Baby's Life

A woman who attempted to have a chemical abortion and then changed her mind is speaking out, sharing her emotional story and the happy ending she experienced after abortion reversal treatment.

Mackenna recently shared her journey with Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative law firm, appearing on camera while holding her baby girl — a child successfully born after Mackenna abandoned her plans to abort and sought help.

“My story — our story — actually starts in late December 2023, when I had found out that I was pregnant,” she said, providing her jarring story while holding her young daughter. “And I just remember being flooded with an array of emotions, none of which, I’ll be honest, were happy, or joyful, or excited.”

After finding out she was pregnant, she ordered an abortion pill regimen online and had it shipped to her home. Despite internal hesitation, she took the first pill.

“Immediately, upon taking it, and in the days leading up, I knew that that was not the right decision for me,” Mackenna said. “I continued to convince myself that it was, that it was the right decision for me, my family.”

But she quickly realized taking the pill “was a major mistake.” She immediately did research and then reached out to the Abortion Pill Rescue Network for help getting access to abortion pill reversal and was provided with what she called “life-saving care.”

“They put me in contact with a nurse practitioner Chelsea Mynyk, who prescribed me that progesterone,” she said. “It’s absolutely because of her and that abortion reversal medication that I got to look at her beautiful face today.”

Mackenna said she was sharing her powerful story to help other women in similar positions know that abortion reversal is an option that “clearly works,” despite noting she lives in a place where abortion pill reversal isn’t able to be legally provided.

“I just want other women to know that this is a viable option,” she said. “And there are so many resources that can help and want to provide that life-saving care.”

ADF explains how the abortion pill reversal works, noting that chemical abortions involve two drugs, mifepristone and misoprostol. These pills, taken in succession, can end a pregnancy.

“Mifepristone is taken first and is meant to kill the unborn child by blocking progesterone, a naturally occurring hormone needed to sustain pregnancy,” ADF writes. “Many women experience the same regret Mackenna experienced after taking mifepristone. There is a window of time between the first and second abortion drugs during which the effects of mifepristone may be reversed and the baby may be saved. APR is the process of trying to save these unborn children.”

Women like Mackenna who regret taking the first pill are then prescribed progesterone to try and offset the impact of mifepristone. ADF claims there’s research showing 64-68% of the time these pregnancies can be saved if medicines are administered at the right time.

But states like New York and Colorado have sought to stop abortion pill reversal therapies. Critics claim the procedure is disproven, but proponents — and people like Mackenna — argue otherwise.

“Abortions cannot be reversed,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. “Any treatments that claim to do so are made without scientific evidence and could be unsafe.”

James sued crisis pregnancy centers earlier this year for advertising abortion pill reversal, citing “false and misleading claims.” Heartbeat International, one of James’ targets, hit back with its own lawsuit and scored a preliminary injunction and protection to keep sharing information on abortion pill reversal.

Across the nation, Colorado became the first state to ban providers from giving abortion pill reversal.

Mynyk is currently suing to challenge Colorado’s law after coming under fire for helping Mackenna. An individual who learned of the abortion reversal assistance she gave filed a complaint with the Colorado Board of Nursing, sparking an investigation and then the lawsuit ADF is now a part of.

Read more about the issue here.

