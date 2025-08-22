Pro-Life Groups Celebrate as Costco Says It Won't Sell Abortion Drug Mifepristone

Costco has announced it will not sell the abortion pill Mifepristone in any of its pharmacy stores.

The retail and grocery giant cites a "lack of demand," but the move comes on the heels of a campaign from faith-based and conservative organizations. These groups hail the decision as a win for life.

Hannah Lape with Concerned Women for America told CBN's Faith Nation, "Concerned Women for America is absolutely thrilled with this decision from Costco. We know that this is a huge win for life and a step in the right direction. All of our grassroots women across the nation are just so excited to see Costco taking this move. Many of them are Costco customers themselves," she said.

As CBN News has reported, the abortion pill is now being widely used across the country, accounting for about two-thirds of all abortions in America.

"Cracking down on the abortion pill is a top-line priority for the pro-life movement. And as we've seen brick-and-mortar abortion clinics across the country closing in record numbers after the passage of the Big, Beautiful Bill, we just can't forget about the abortion pill. We know that is our next target because the abortion pill is responsible for over 60 percent of abortions. So we are just thrilled to see this step in the next right direction," Lape said.

In addition, Congress has begun taking a closer look and asking the Department of Justice to investigate whether drug manufacturers misrepresented the abortion pill's safety and efficacy after reports that the drug is much more dangerous than previously reported.

Three Republican senators are making the request, citing a recent study by the Ethics and Public Policy Center that shows that women who take mifepristone suffer complications 22 times greater than what's shown on the FDA's approved drug label



"I am so optimistic about this request, and we are so thankful to Senators Danes, Blackburn, and Banks for sending this bold letter to the DOJ last week and urging the administration to investigate the public health failure that the abortion pill has caused. And it truly is just that. I mean, 1 in 10 women experiencing life-threatening complications after taking the pill is absolutely heartbreaking. This is not pro-women. It's not pro-choice. It is simply dangerous," Lape said.

She hopes the move by Costco will encourage the 500-plus pharmacies that might carry the drug to consider rejecting it as well.

"This had to be a big decision in this corporate boardroom. And I think we really are seeing a move towards common sense, truth, honesty, and medical integrity among businesses. Americans want to shop their values, and we've seen that across the past couple years, and especially this year. So Costco really is taking a stand with that common sense. They said they see a lack of demand among their members, their shareholders, and their patients, and we're seeing that as a reflection of consumer interest and shareholder preferences," she said.