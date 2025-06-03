Most Abortion Drug Complications Covered Up: Study Exposes ER Miscoding 'Crisis'

A shocking new study has uncovered that an increasing number of women who go to an emergency room for complications following a chemical abortion are treated for a "miscarriage" – meaning their abortion is miscoded or concealed.

A new peer-reviewed study published by the Charlotte Lozier Institute (CLI) has found that more than 79% of ER visits after abortion drug use were miscoded and therefore did not mention the connection to a dangerously failed abortion attempt.

"When abortion-related emergencies are disguised as miscarriages, it impairs a doctor's ability to make informed, evidence-based decisions. That isn't just a documentation error—it's a public health crisis," said Dr. James Studnicki, vice president and director of data analytics at the Charlotte Lozier Institute.

The study utilized Medicaid records to review nearly 29,000 ER visits within 30 days of a surgical or drug-induced abortion. Researchers then determined whether each visit was related to the abortion and whether it was accurately coded as abortion-related or misclassified as a miscarriage.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Researchers found that not only were ER visits after abortion drug use 79% more likely to be miscoded as miscarriages, but also that the miscoded ER visits were significantly more likely to be severe.

The Charlotte Lozier Institute contends that the findings are especially troubling due to a common practice by abortionist and pro-abortion groups to encourage women to withhold their abortion history in emergency room settings.

"Currently, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) advises clinicians not to ask or document abortion drug use, citing concerns over legal risk—a claim not supported by state laws, which uniformly exempt women from any prosecution," CLI explains in a press release.

"This guidance defies standard medical practice. In no other area of health care are patients told to lie or omit their critical medical history, especially in emergency scenarios where lives and outcomes rely on accurate information," it continued.

Mifepristone is the drug most commonly used in chemical abortions, and it is now reportedly being used in more than 6 in 10 abortions in the United States.

As CBN News reported, a study from the Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC) found, among more than 800,000 women who were prescribed mifepristone, that many of the participants had serious, adverse side effects from the drug.

In nearly 11% of the cases, women experienced sepsis, infection, hemorrhaging, or other serious adverse events within 45 days of taking the drug.



That figure is 22 times higher than the original summary figure of "less than 0.5 percent" in clinical trials as reported on the drug label.

"In light of this research, we urge the FDA to reinstate earlier, stronger patient safety protocols and reconsider its approval of mifepristone altogether. Women deserve better than the abortion pill," urged the study's authors Ryan Anderson and Jamie Bryan Hall.

"Simply stated, mifepristone, as used in real-world conditions, is not 'safe and effective,'" they added.

Hall added that women who experience what's called an "adverse event" will likely end up in the ER or hospitalized overnight. "It's very risky for her in these situations to be doing this without proper care from a physician throughout the process."

Researchers and pro-life groups say that both the EPPC and CLI studies reveal that abortion providers are harming the women they say they are championing, especially when they encourage women to lie when they go into the ER.

"The abortion industry's push for concealment is unethical and dangerous," said Dr. Studnicki. "Women deserve honest guidance and proper medical care, not advice that jeopardizes their health."

