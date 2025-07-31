Faith Leaders Ask Trump to Protect States' Rights in Fight Against Abortion Pill

Forty Baptist leaders representing 22 states delivered a letter to President Trump urging his immediate action to stop the mail-order distribution of the abortion drug mifepristone, which now accounts for more than 60 percent of all U.S. abortions.

The letter outlines how a federal policy, carried over from the Biden administration, continues to allow abortion drugs to be dispensed without an in-person consultation with a doctor or medical professional, placing the health and safety of women at serious risk.

The letter also notes that these drugs are being distributed by mail in violation of the Comstock Act, even into states that have enacted pro-life laws following the historic Dobbs decision.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins led the letter campaign and told CBN News the President needs to make it right.

"Here's what's happened," he said. "Most people don't realize this. Since the Dobbs decision, we have seen abortion rates increase in this country. And the driving factor related to this is the abortion pill. That's what's driving up abortion rates in this country."

The letter requests that President Trump restore and strengthen FDA safety protocols for mifepristone, including an ultrasound requirement, direct the FDA to reevaluate the drug's approval, and instruct the Department of Justice to enforce the Comstock Act, to protect states' rights to uphold pro-life laws.

"Those laws are being essentially nullified by the Trump Administration's Department of Justice and the FDA that are allowing these abortion pills, estimates of 8,000 a month, are being sent into these pro-life states," Perkins said.

Meanwhile, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed a lawsuit against the national Planned Parenthood Federation of America for violating the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act. Bailey told CBN News the first-of-its-kind suit accuses Planned Parenthood of false advertising by making dangerous claims about mifepristone, the abortion pill.

"Planned Parenthood has said things like 'mifepristone is as safe as Tylenol' when we know based on clinical studies, that's simply not true," he said. "Somewhere between 5 to 10 percent of women who take mifepristone end up needing additional health care."

The suit seeks damages for allegedly misleading women who took the pill.

"They owe every woman in the state of Missouri who they've issued this drug to under these false pretenses a thousand dollars, and we're asking for $1.8 million in restitution to the state of Missouri for the damage they've done to our state health care system through increased emergency room visits," Bailey said.

Sue Liebel, state director for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, told CBN News she applauds Bailey's move.

"So really, when he is going to the national Planned Parenthood, whatever the decision will be, will affect Planned Parenthoods all over the country, and that is appropriate, and that was the right thing to do," she said.

An Ethics and Public Policy Center study released earlier this year shows the rate of serious health risk from mifepristone is 22 times greater than the numbers reflected on the drug's FDA-approved label, prompting Health and Human Service Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to call for a fresh FDA review.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary told Politico last week he doesn't feel he's under pressure from anybody.

"I have no preconceived plans to make any changes to the mifepristone policies," he said. "We're going to continue to look at the data."



