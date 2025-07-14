John MacArthur Hospitalized With Pneumonia, Could Be 'In The Presence of the Lord Soon,' Church Says

John MacArthur, the long-time pastor over Grace Community Church in California has contracted pneumonia. Church leaders announced Sunday that the 86-year-old's health is on the decline and he "may be in the presence of the Lord soon."

MacArthur has spent more than five decades in the pulpit at Sun Valley, California church, but has not preached most of this year due to health challenges.

Tom Patton, a staff pastor at Grace Community Church, delivered an update on MacArthur Sunday and asked congregants to pray for the long-time pastor and his entire family, which includes his 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

"You need to know that this week, Pastor John contracted pneumonia. He was admitted in a hospital, and may be in the presence of the Lord soon," he said.

"We place our dear pastor at the feet of the glorious Savior whom he has served so faithfully for so many years and now awaits his final command to be in his presence forever," Patton added.

Patton then led the congregation in a prayer for MacArthur and his family.

H.B. Charles Jr., pastor-teacher at the Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church of Jacksonville, Florida, filled in for MacArthur during Sunday's service and told the congregation that his ministry was a direct result of MacArthur's teaching, Churchleaders reports.

"Most of you don't know me," Charles said. "Some of you may know me vicariously, but my life, faith, and ministry are fruit of the faithfulness of this pulpit and the witness of this local church. And I want you to know that I rejoice with you and I weep with you."

The 86-year-old became a pastor-teacher in 1969 and has preached more than 3,000 sermons.

He is the voice behind the Grace to You broadcast ministry, which reaches thousands internationally through radio and digital media. He has also authored dozens of theological books and biblical commentaries.

MacArthur made national headlines in 2020 after a California judge ruled he could continue holding in-person services despite statewide restrictions implemented by Governor Gavin Newsom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MacArthur's health began to decline in 2023 after he experienced diffuclty breathing after delivering a sermon.

He was hospitalized and later underwent three heart surgeries and a lung procedure. MacArthur returned home after a seven-week stay in the hospital.

MacArthur reportedly limited his ministry role after facing more health challenges earlier this year. When he recovered, he addressed rumors circulating online about his condition in a video message shared by Grace to You.

"The rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated," MacArthur told congregants.

"I'm not ill at all… my heart is probably stronger now than it's been in the last decade of my life," he added. "I'm just thankful I see the good and gracious and kind and providential hand of God in every vicissitude in my life."

He was absent from this year's Shepherds Conference which was held in March.

In a 2024 interview, MacArthur reflected, "I realize I'm on the last lap. That takes on a new meaning when you know you're on the short end of the candle."

