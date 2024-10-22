Ex-Victoria's Secret Model Thanks Jesus as Cancer Treatments Near an End

Former Victoria's Secret model Nicole Weider is close to the finish line of completing cancer treatment after being diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer last year.

Weider, who quit that career to pursue her Christian faith, recently shared on Instagram that she is cancer-free and only has six radiation treatments to go before being completely done.

"Going through it has been one of the hardest things I have ever gone through. I had to do 33 total," she wrote. "Fighting breast cancer has made me a much stronger woman, and while I will never understand the full reasons why it happened to me, I can already see how God has been using my struggles to refine and mold me and help some others."

"No weapon formed against me will prosper because I have Jesus' Holy blood as a sacrifice in me and I love him with all my heart, mind, and soul," Weider added.

As CBN News reported, the former model announced last November she was facing an unexpected Stage 4 cancer diagnosis and asked friends and fans for prayer.

"I noticed a large lump had grown under my left breast (ignored it for a while) but then, today, as I felt it was enlarged, I knew I needed to see a doctor immediately," she explained.

Weider said she thought the lump was "just a cyst or a piece of fatty tissue," but her doctors were concerned and sent her to get a CT scan before a radiologist confirmed she had breast cancer.

It was classified as a more aggressive form of cancer because it had spread to other parts of her body.

"Because it's spread to more than 3 places, the oncologist told me I have stage 4," Weider said in a separate post. "I had a biopsy today from the mass in my liver, which spread."

Despite the unexpected news and subsequent treatment, Weider has maintained a positive outlook and leaned into her faith in Christ.

She announced in May she was in remission and thanked her fans for praying for her.

More recently, the 39-year-old took to Instagram to share an update on her treatment. She noted she has almost finished treatment after undergoing six months of chemotherapy, surgery, and 27 sessions of radiation.

"It's a lot but I'm trusting in Jesus, He keeps me strong and a lot of it is mental so I just focus on being positive and grateful. And I am because I had a scan and there was no cancer cells found in my body," Weider expressed.

The Project Inspired founder has balanced receiving cancer treatment while also preparing to welcome her third child via surrogate in late May.

"This is a new chapter in my life and even though I've gone through a cancer diagnosis which is crazy, I am in a great season of my life," she shared.

Weider added this encouragement: "If you're going through a dark time know that it is only temporary. Hang on and push through it – it will get better I promise! Life is full of seasons and God is always writing your story."

