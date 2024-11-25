Bishop TD Jakes in Recovery After Suffering Medical Emergency in the Pulpit

Bishop T.D. Jakes is reported to be stable and under medical care after suffering what his church calls a "slight health incident" Sunday.

"Oh Lord, my strength, my redeemer, let them go in peace," the 67-year-old pastor said moments before he fell silent.

A livestream video of the service shows Jakes beginning to convulse in his seat after an hour-long sermon, and people around him rushed up to help.

As the livestream video was cut off, people were heard saying, "Back up" and "Give him some space."

A voice off-camera asked attendees in person and online to begin to pray, TMZ reports.

Jakes' church, The Potter's House of Dallas, said he received immediate medical attention, but no further details were given.

"During today's service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour-long message," the church wrote in a statement. "Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals."

"The entire Potter's House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community. Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers," the statement concluded.

A Statement From The Potter's House of Dallas

November 24, 2024



During today’s service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour long message. Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical… pic.twitter.com/QupVK29mQd — T.D. Jakes (@BishopJakes) November 24, 2024

His daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and her husband, Touré Roberts, shared an update later thanking churchgoers and his followers for their prayers, support, and concern.

"It's truly been a blessing," Jakes Roberts said.

"We felt those prayers," Roberts said. "Obviously today could have been a tragic day, but it wasn't, by the mercy of God, by the Grace of God. Bishop is doing well. He is recovering well...He is strong."

"We really can't thank you enough for your prayers and your intercession," he continued. "Keep praying."

As CBN News reported, T.D. Jakes installed his daughter and her husband as the first-ever assistant pastors as part of the church's leadership just last year.

It was the first time The Potter's House has appointed assistant pastors in the church's nearly three-decade history.

After recognizing the new appointments, Jakes reflected on the church's history.

Jakes founded the church in 1996, and it now boasts a membership of 30,000. The non-denominational, multicultural church's principal campus is located in Dallas, Texas.

His latest message to the church was posted on Instagram. Jakes told his followers to watch the service Sunday adding he was "ready to share what God gave me with YOU."

Since the incident, people have posted on social media that they are praying for him and wishing him a full recovery.

"I am grateful that he is already beginning to improve," said Jakes Robert Sunday night. "It's just a reminder, even going into this holiday season, we need to love on the people you hold near and dear. And just take the time to be grateful for all the people God has given you."