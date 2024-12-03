It's 'Giving Tuesday'! Here's How to Research Charities to Make Sure They're Safe and Efficient

We've already seen the big shopping days, Black Friday and Cyber Monday this Christmas season. Now it's time for Giving Tuesday, a day for making charitable donations to groups that help those in need.

For more than a decade, on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, charitable organizations have asked for donations or other support from their networks. In 2023, non-profits raised $3.1 billion dollars for thousands of causes.

Experts recommend givers take time to research groups they're thinking of giving to and reflect or pray about where their dollars can do the most good.

How do you know if your money is going to the best place? There are multiple sites you can check like Charity Navigator, Better Business Bureau, Charity Watch, GreatNonprofits, and Candid (formerly called GuideStar). They'll tell you how much the nonprofit is spending on its actual mission compared to its overhead costs.

