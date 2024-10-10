'The Voice' Contestants Praise Jesus During 'Impromptu Church Service'

A contestant on NBC's "The Voice" gave his social media followers a behind-the-scenes look at all the show's competitors coming together to worship Jesus.

During most televised music talent competitions, there are one, maybe two, contestants who are outspoken about their faith in Jesus Christ.

But Creigh Riepe, 32, recently posted a video on social media giving viewers a rare look at multiple Season 26 contestants worshipping God while taking a break from filming the show.

"POV: You come across Season 26 contestants of 'The Voice' having an impromptu church service by the pool," he wrote in the video of competitors singing "The Blessing" by Cody Carnes, Elevation Worship, and Kari Jobe.



"Nothing quite like our worship times together at 'West Pool Church' during NBC's The Voice," he added in the caption.

Days later, the Nashville-based artist shared another video of contestants singing "O Come to the Altar" by Elevation Worship, ChurchLeaders.com reports.

"Back by popular demand, here's another clip of our Season 26 worship by the pool," he wrote.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

The newest season of "The Voice" kicked off on September 23 and viewers were introduced to Riepe during the third episode.

Riepe told Canvas Rebel he got his start in music by performing at local churches.

"I sang for every church I was given the opportunity to and learned how to play guitar and piano to accompany myself," he shared.

His love for music and performing eventually led him to be a part of a country vocal band which toured the U.S. for several years. "[I] had the opportunity to open for major acts like Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett, and Keith Urban," he shared.

Riepe told the outlet he pivoted after the band dissolved and it eventually led him to open up his own recording studio. "After we disbanded in 2017, I opened a recording studio to cater to musicians and artists who wanted an opportunity to record their music but didn't necessarily have a major label budget," he said.

"I had heavily invested my time and creative energy in something that was no longer going to exist, so I needed to reevaluate my goals for my life," he shared.

"With my educational background in audio, I felt like the best thing I could offer to other artists would be to open a recording studio where I could be creatively involved in bringing their music to life. Without the life and career change of the band breakup, I don't know that I would have taken the leap of faith to do what I'm doing now," Riepe added.