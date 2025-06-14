'That's a Portal': Candace Cameron Bure Says Watching Scary Movies Invites 'Stuff' Into the Home

There will be no jump scares in Candace Cameron Bure’s house.

On a recent episode of her eponymously named podcast, Bure admitted to her guest, Pastor Jonathan Pokluda, her family occasionally pokes fun at her when she refers to the TV as “the portal,” a spiritual vortex of sorts through which — at least from the “Full House” star’s perspective — all kinds of things enter the home.

“Like if you’re watching this, or you’re playing this video game, or whatever, that’s a portal that could let stuff inside our home,” she explained. “I don’t even want someone watching a scary movie in our house on the TV, because, to me, that’s just a portal.”

Bure, the chief creative officer for Great American Media, has spent her entire career in the film and television industry. She first rose to stardom as D.J. Tanner on the hit 90s sitcom “Full House” before making a name for herself as the central character in feel-good TV movies.

While the Christian star acknowledged she understands the movie business — aware it’s all makeup and special effects — she argued there’s “still something that can be incredibly demonic” happening.

“I feel like it’s a portal that gets opened up and let in,” Bure said of certain movies and shows.

Pokluda agreed with Bure and said he’s heard many Christians claim the things they are watching or engaging in are “just” for entertainment and are largely innocuous.

“This is how [Satan] works,” he warned. “He tries to disguise under that stuff. That’s what he wants you to feel. Like if you ever are like, ‘Oh, I’m not gonna be impacted by that.’ That’s what Satan wants you to feel. That’s the whole essence of it.”

To drive his point home, the Waco-based preacher said there have been reports of actors casting actual spells in their horror movies and TV shows.

For example, in “The Originals,” a spinoff of “The Vampire Diaries,” screenwriter Carina MacKenzie admitted she would go online and search real spells she could incorporate into the series, just changing the language of some of the words in them.

“And then we got a call from a woman in New Orleans who was like, ‘I think you are playing with fire, you know. What are you trying to do? You’re putting spells in everybody’s living room all across America,'” she said. “Like, we were cursing everybody who watched the show.”

Bure said those watching movies and shows with spells in them are “speaking it into” their homes.