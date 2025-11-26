She's the Mother of Cary Grant's Only Child, but Her Identity Is Firmly Rooted in Being God's Child

Hollywood icon Dyan Cannon is known for hit movies like Heaven Can Wait and Such Good Friends. But she is perhaps best known for her marriage to the legendary actor Cary Grant. The 88-year-old recently opened up that being a Hollywood starlet in the '70s wasn't easy, and it was only after hitting rock bottom that she found comfort in the arms of Jesus.

"I became a movie star with my name above the title. I married a man who was like the most famous man in the world. And that was all good, but it was like a band-aid," she shared on the podcast God's Table Hollywood, which she hosts alongside Tracy Bregman, Kym Douglas-Robertson, and Christine Avanti-Fischer.

During an episode where the women shared about how they came to know God, Cannon said she grew up with a Jewish mom and a dad who believed in Jesus, which, she says, was a recipe for trouble.

"I came from a home where there was a lot of turmoil," she said. "It became a war."

"When I left home, I said, 'I don't want anything to do with You, God. You're a troublemaker. All You've done in my home is cause trouble.'"

Cannon soon met Grant, who was more than 30 years her senior. They married in 1965, had one child, Jennifer Grant, in 1966, and by 1968, the marriage began to disintegrate.

The actress says she did everything in her power to save her marriage, even taking drugs at Grant's encouragement.

"He thought it was a gateway to God," she told the Los Angeles Times in 2011. "He thought it was going to help him find peace."

"I knew I shouldn't do it, but I did it to please him and to save our marriage," she added.

Cannon opened up, sharing more details about her marriage with her friends on God's Table, saying, "I was in a nut house 'cuz we were doing LSD, lots of LSD."

The couple eventually divorced, and Cannon said she then tried to ease her pain with pills and marijuana. She suffered a mental breakdown and ended up, as she said, "locked up" in a "nuthouse."

"Most of my best friends didn't know about it," she told the L.A. Times.

She said that several months later, she met some women who began to minister to her. And although she was hesitant at first, she began to open her heart up to God.

And He began to speak to her.

"These are the words He said [to me]: 'My precious child, you need not call as if I'm in the sky. I am the heart and soul of you. I am the reason why you step down into being. So everyone could see that I am one with you and you are one with me," she recalled.

"'For it is my master plan to bring the kingdom of Heaven and peace on earth to man. Haven't I fed the multitudes, caused blinded eyes to see? Haven't I shut the lion's mouth and tenderly pacified the sea? So look beyond your circumstance and not to a God in the sky. Closer am I than the breath you breathe. I am the reason why you stepped down into being so that everyone could see that I am one with you and you are one with me."

The 88-year-old says she began the journey to heal from all the trauma she endured.

"Is it always easy? No. Life isn't easy," she explained. "So how do we deal with that? How do we get through that? Well, I've tried everything. I've tried drugs. I've tried men. I've tried pills. I've tried everything. But they were like a Band-Aid that didn't stick when I started to sweat. So, I had to find a platform, a faith, or a sounding board, something to stand on and base my thinking on. One that doesn't change."

"I found a God who loves me through it all, even when I screw up, and I do that all the time," she added.

In a Fox News interview, the actress says she knows who she is and who God is.

"When I say I'm a God girl, I really understand through all the years of seeking and through all the years of trying, my understanding has led me to understand there's just one God that loves everybody the same," Cannon explained.

She added, "There's just one word to me that represents God, and that is love. That's capital L, not little love that comes and goes. That's what God is to me."