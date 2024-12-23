‘Prophecy Fulfilled’: Candace Cameron Bure Explains How Nativity Fulfills Biblical Promises

The Christmas season is always busy for Candace Cameron Bure, an actress who regularly churns out holiday films among other popular projects.

And 2024 is no exception, with Bure entertaining the masses. She has two new holiday films — “Christmas Less Traveled” and “Home Sweet Christmas — and, this year, there’s an added element to her on-screen work.

Bure’s network Great American Family is hosting an in-person Christmas festival, complete with weekly tree lighting ceremonies, ice skating, hot chocolate — and more.

“It’s just a great way to spend a couple of hours with your family at the park,” Bure said. “And then also be able to meet some of your favorite talent from the movies at Great American Family.”

Find out more about The Great American Family Christmas Festival, which going through Dec. 22 at The Northwell Park at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York.

Bure has also been busy with her “The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast,” a show that enables her to have powerful life — and theological — conversations.

“It’s … given me a place to be very vulnerable with the people that are listening,” she said.

Bure frequently discusses her Christian faith, sharing with fans how reading through the entirety of the Bible each year has helped inspire and grow her faith. “The Bible Recap,” a book by Tara Leigh Cobble that takes Christians through daily explanations of chapters, has been a key tool she’s used.

“‘The Bible Recap’ really changed my whole world when it comes to reading the Bible,” she said. “And so I’d never read the Bible chronologically. I actually didn’t even know before I started the Bible recap that the Bible isn’t put in chronological order. You kind of bounce around to different books, but then to actually read it through in terms of … the historical line is incredible.”

Seeing the entire story arc has given Bure a deeper appreciation of God’s love for mankind.

“And you see how patient God is with all of us, because we are a people that have continually rejected Him,” she said. “And He just keeps coming back to us — just keeps coming back and bringing opportunity to just receive Him.”

Bure continued, “It’s a gift given by grace and it’s not of any works that we do, and, so, you see this time and time again in the Old Testament.”

A reading of the entirety of Scripture allows believers to see the powerful ways Jesus fulfills Old Testament prophecies.

“When all of that prophecy is fulfilled, Jesus comes to the earth, then is the willing sacrifice, then rises and now sits at the throne with God,” Bure said. “It has this whole new meaning to me, and it was literally a whole new revelation of just appreciating and understanding how big God’s love is for us.”

The actress said she “can’t get enough of it” and now has true “joy” reading Scripture, but admitted she struggled with reading the Bible just a few years ago.

“I wanted to. I made time for it … but I’d often kind of read it and be like, ‘OK, like how does this apply to me?'” Bure said, noting that “The Bible Recap” helped provide helpful context to what she was reading. “Understanding the context, the entire history, and this macro view of God’s love and looking for God in the Bible and not me in the Bible — it just changed my life.”

Christmas, Bure said, is a “celebration of prophecy fulfilled,” explaining how these foretold events help give confidence in our faith.

“It’s the most incredible gift any human being has in life, and it’s amazing to me,” she said. “That we still get to celebrate it every year and … it’s our opportunity to share with the world. It is the easiest time to share with the world the Gospel message at Christmastime.”

Bure added, “If I think about it too long, it brings me to tears every time, because I’m so humbled and I’m so grateful that we have such a loving and kind God who [has] mapped out everything for us, but He is a God of truth, and He’s given us His word, and then He’s fulfilled it, and He just wants us. He’s waiting for us with open arms, and it’s such a beautiful thing.”

