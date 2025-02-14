‘Overwhelming Experience’: Tim Allen Reads Through Old Testament, Begins New Testament

Tim Allen is on track for spiritual improvement.

The 71-year-old star wrote in a recent post to his X account it has been “a treasure” reading through the Old Testament and beginning to study the New Testament.

“After nearly a year, I have finished [the] entire Old Testament and the experience of re-reading, dedicated focus, and no drifting has made this a humbling, overwhelming experience,” he wrote Saturday. “What a treasure.”

Allen, who became a household name as the star of the 1990s hit sitcom “Home Improvement,” added at the time he was three days into reading the books of the New Testament.

The “Shifting Gears” star has posted about reading Scripture in the past.

CBN News reported in August 2024 that Allen was having an “amazing” experience studying the Bible, calling the spiritual practice “not at all what I was expecting.” When he made those comments, the actor had nearly finished reading the Old Testament.

“Never took the time in all my years to ever read and really read the Bible,” he wrote. “Currently almost through the Jerusalem Bible Old Testament and almost done with the Prophets. Next up to New Testament. So far, amazing and not at all what I was expecting.”

It should be noted the Jerusalem Bible, according to GotQuestions.org, is a Roman Catholic translation of Scripture and includes books the Roman Catholic Church refers to as “deuterocanonical,” which means “second canon.”

“The nation of Israel treated the apocrypha/deuterocanonical books with respect, but never accepted them as true books of the Hebrew Bible,” the outlet noted. “The early Christian church debated the status of the apocrypha/deuterocanonicals, but few early Christians believed they belonged in the canon of Scripture. The New Testament quotes from the Old Testament hundreds of times, but nowhere quotes or alludes to any of the apocryphal/deuterocanonical books.”

In an update last fall, when he was still reading through the Old Testament, Allen said he had just finished reading the “rather intense” book of Ezekiel and was beginning to study Daniel

The Hollywood star has routinely talked about faith.

During a 2011 interview on ABC’s “20/20,” he told then-host Elizabeth Vargas he began to question the existence of God after his father was fatally struck by a drunk driver when the celebrity was just 11 years old. Allen said he didn’t “like the idea of God” and was “constantly a cynic” about the Almighty.

Eventually, though, he came around. He told Vargas he began to see God as what he calls “the Builder.”

“I always do ask … the Builder, ‘What did You want me to do?’” he said at the time. “And I do ask it, but you’ve got to be prepared for the answer.”

