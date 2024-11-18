Mattel 'Deeply Regrets' Error of Listing Porn Site on Doll Packaging

Mattel says it "deeply" regrets an error on the packaging of its "Wicked" movie-themed dolls after social media users sounded the alarm online that a misprint directed buyers to a pornography website.

The toy giant has issued a statement saying it was "made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls," which were primarily sold in the United States.

According to Deadline, the error was printed on boxes containing movie characters like Elphaba and Fiyero.

The back of the box listed a similar but incorrect website address which leads to a site requesting 18+ verification.

Products with the typo have been featured in Target, Amazon, Kohls, and eBay. The company has since recalled the dolls.

"We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this. Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel Customer Service for further information," Mattel said in their statement.

Social media users are blasting the toy manufacturer for the error.

"Mattel I was so excited after I bought your toy and when I went to (*address deleted) to see more wicked products, I was met with hardcore pornography!! This is unacceptable!!! I expect reimbursement," one user wrote.

Another user called for a boycott of Mattel.

"Now you know what MATTEL stands for so you know what to do! BOYCOTT. Put them out of business!" they wrote on X.

The special edition dolls were created in partnership with Universal Pictures for the movie adaptation of "Wicked" which is set to hit theaters November 22nd.

The film tells the story of The Wizard of Oz from the point of view of the Wicked Witch of the West. The storyline follows the relationship between Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, and Glinda the "Good Witch", played by Ariana Grande.

The movie adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway production is being released in two parts. The second half of the film will hit theaters this time next year.

Lego and Funko also manufactured toys inspired by the movie, but their packaging does not include the porn site's address.