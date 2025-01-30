Lola Sheen, Daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, Embraces Jesus: ‘My Life Really Was Forever Changed’

Lola Sheen, daughter of actors Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, recently stunned the entertainment and media world when she published photos of her powerful baptism and a detailed testimony.

Lola, 19, shared a candid Instagram post last week in which she noted that she hit “rock bottom” before finding Jesus and embracing Christianity.

During an interview with CBN News, she expounded on this journey, expressing gratitude and excitement at the positive response she’s receiving to her conversion.

“It’s been so encouraging and so overwhelming, but in the best way possible,” she said. “It just shows that God really can do anything so unexpectedly.”

Sheen continued, “It’s really just been so encouraging and so supportive because I felt so alone in the beginning of my walk, and now I get to share what Jesus has done in my life.”

Growing up in Hollywood wasn’t always easy for Sheen, especially considering her parents’ notoriety. Watch her tell her story:

“I grew up with parents who were in the industry, and I always felt super alone,” she said. “I just always felt like I could never find security and never find just something that felt like a home.”

Sheen said she began struggling with mental health when she was 16 and found herself dealing with depression. Despite coming out of that, she again found herself amid mental health struggles when she turned 18, with therapy and other interventions failing to provide solace.

“I also really struggled with feeling so insecure and very unworthy,” Sheen said.

Her situation changed, though, when she found Jesus.

“I grew up Catholic … I always knew of Jesus [but] I never knew Him,” Sheen said. “And that is what changed so much for me when I met Jesus. It was like, ‘Now, I actually know You, and I feel like there’s a difference of going to church because you have to and then going to church because you know Jesus.”

She continued, “Jesus really did find me, and that’s what changed me. He chose me first, and it was the first time someone chose me when I wasn’t the best version of myself.”

Sheen described her encounter with Jesus unfolding one night when she was in bed, struggling to sleep and plagued by negative thoughts. With anxiety battering her heart and mind, she found herself embroiled in sadness and feeling as though she didn’t want to “be here anymore.”

“I just really did not see the point of me,” she said, noting she was just immeasurably hopeless — until something incredible happened.

“I really don’t know how else to put it except the fact that Jesus came in my room,” she said. “I had never experienced anything like it. His presence came to me. … And I felt this overwhelming sense of peace in my room.”

Just the day before, she had watched a TikTok video from a Christian influencer talking about Jesus, which clearly impacted her. She believes it “opened the door” to letting God in.

“I think once I started to think about Him, the next night, that’s when He came to me,” Sheen said. “It really felt like He took my hand and just said, ‘I am here to rescue you and try this again now with Me.'”

And that was the beginning of a journey. Sheen began looking up how to give her life to the Lord and has since formed a strong relationship with Jesus.

“My life really was forever changed,” she said.

Sheen has been the subject of international headlines since sharing her testimony and baptism photos on Instagram last week, and she’s eternally grateful for how people are positively reacting.

She has also launched a podcast and is planning to attend college — all while continuing to grow her faith. We’ll leave you with the first episode of her show, “Heavenly Bonded”:

