Kirk Cameron's New Mission to Help Parents Instill Biblical Values: 'Entertainment They Can Trust'

Actor Kirk Cameron is working to usher in a “new era of faith-filled children’s programming.”

At a time when culture and society are desperately in need of wholesome and safe TV shows and movies, Cameron is delivering a new children’s show, “Adventures with Iggy and Mr. Kirk,” a crowdfunded effort bringing together well-known performers and children’s TV veterans.

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

“This family-focused, live-action series combines laughter, learning, and biblical values, offering parents and grandparents a trustworthy entertainment option that reflects their values and brings the family together,” a press release announcing the endeavor reads.

It’s an effort that comes as a chaotic culture reels, and many Christian parents struggle to protect their kids from the influx of negative, anti-biblical content in entertainment today.

“Parents today are searching for kids’ entertainment they can trust — shows that align with their values and capture their children’s attention in a meaningful way,” Cameron said in a statement shared with CBN News. “‘Adventures with Iggy and Mr. Kirk’ does just that, blending fun and purpose into a series the whole family will want to watch together.”

The actor continued, “I can’t wait for families to watch the full episodes but, for now, the trailer will give them a taste of the adventure that’s in store!”

Watch the trailer:

“Adventures with Iggy and Mr. Kirk,” which will also feature special guests, focuses on main characters Iggy the Iguana and “Mr. Kirk,” played by Cameron.

Additionally, “Creative Leigh,” portrayed by actress Leigh-Allyn Baker, will join the ensemble, with the cast creating a vibrant effort to entertain kids and teach important values through storytelling and adventures.

“I’m so excited to finally share a sneak peek of Adventures with Iggy and Mr. Kirk!” Baker said. “We’ve packed every episode with heartfelt inspiration, positive, uplifting lessons… and FUN!”

“Adventures with Iggy and Mr. Kirk” was created by BRAVE Books and company founder Trent Talbot, who said in a statement shared with CBN News he knows firsthand as a father the difficulties that come with finding safe entertainment for young kids. He believes this show offers a solution.



“I’m thrilled for families to finally experience it,” Talbot said, explaining the significance of the trailer’s release. “This premiere marks the beginning of something special, a place where kids can be entertained and inspired in a way parents can trust.”

Cameron also teased the show in an interview with CBN News earlier this year.

“We want to teach children biblical, moral lessons through their phones and the screen time,” he said, likening the show to “a wildly updated version of ‘Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.’”

“[We will have] high energy, hilarious dialogue, beautiful animated biblical, moral lesson stories about the sanctity of life, about the fruit of the spirit, about the First and Second Amendment, and guest stars at every turn,” he continued.

“Adventures with Iggy and Mr. Kirk” is a natural outgrowth of Cameron’s See You at the Library initiative with BRAVE Books, an effort that saw him touring libraries across America to read to families.

Find out more about the show, including updates on release timelines, here.