'Jesus, Protect…Lives': Chris Pratt, Candace Cameron Bure Join Prayers Amid Historic L.A. Inferno

As fires rage across Los Angeles, prayers continue to pour in for residents fleeing their homes and first responders desperately working to contain the flames.

With the eyes of the world on the inferno, celebrities, business people, and others with large social media platforms have been sharing their stories and asking for prayer, as their homes and lives have been impacted.

“Join me in praying for the brave firefighters sacrificing so much to save our houses and our town,” actor Chris Pratt wrote on X. “Jesus protect the lives of those battling the flames and the lives of those who couldn’t evacuate.”

In a separate Instagram post, Pratt thanked firefighters and first responders for protecting lives and working to stop the fires.

“You are true heroes, and we are endlessly grateful for your sacrifice and courage,” he wrote.

“Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure joined in on those calls this week, asking her Instagram followers to seek God and pray.

“This is devastating to watch,” she wrote Wednesday. “Please pray the winds die down … Please pray for the safety of firefighters and emergency crews who are fearlessly trying to tackle this disaster. Pray for the safety of every resident.”

Others joined in as well, with famed author Karen Kingsbury sharing her own reflection and praying to God to stop the out-of-control blaze.

“God, please ease the winds and bring rain and divine favor to the men and women fighting this fire,” she wrote. “In Jesus’ name, amen.”

On a broader scale, prayers continue to break out across social media, as people encourage their followers to seek the Lord, asking for rain, reprieve, and safety for all those impacted.

Many people are sharing images of their destroyed homes and are seeking solace.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said officials are working in “real-time” to push back against the flames while arson investigators explore what might have caused the fires. CNN is describing the damage as leaving behind “apocalyptic scenes.”

“This is absolutely an unprecedented historic firestorm,” Bass said Thursday. “But we are all hands on deck.”

Five active fires have spanned a total of 29,000 acres, with at least five killed and 180,000 people under evacuation orders.

Please continue to pray for residents, first responders, and those grappling with such monumental loss. We’ll leave you with more of the prayers and messages surrounding this tragedy:

We evacuated our sweet little house. Please pray for everyone. I know it’s tempting to mock people in California because of the politics. But we’re all people and these are our homes, our community. — Sara Miller-Woods (@Millerita) January 7, 2025

