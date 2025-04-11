Hollywood TV Exec's Powerful Pro-America, Pro-Faith Message: 'Things Have Changed'

Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Great American Media, is on a mission to support faith and family-friendly entertainment — and he has a message about what Hollywood’s churning out.

“We have a very loyal audience and we happen to believe the majority of the country wants to see traditional family values and really experience content that’s supportive of faith, family, and country,” Abbott recently told CBN News at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention. “And you look at Hollywood and 98, 99% of what’s produced is … anti-American, people of faith are demeaned and mocked, families are never shown in the traditional sense.”

He said families want to be uplifted and well-represented, with Great American Family and associated brands relying on the core pillars of “faith, family, and country” as they produce content.

Abbott said people on the left of the political center often use Hollywood as vehicles to socially engineer content and push narratives.

But Great American Media, he said, is looking to elevate uplifting and powerful sentiments.

“We’ll happily sit in our space with the majority of the country,” he said.

With the current culture shifting, Abbott said people are more willing to admit their views and perspectives and take a “breath of relief.”

“We’re very blessed that things have changed,” he said.

Currently, Great American Family and Great American Pure Flix are major power players in the faith and family-friendly streaming space.

“Currently, as we sit today, we are the leading streaming provider of faith and family [and] content that’s supportive of country,” he said. “Linear TV is a place where we have had a lot of success, but that landscape is changing dramatically. Every day the cord gets cut by more and more people.”

Abbott said the plan is to continue serving fans and learning what the Pure Flix audience wants to see — all while building on the past successes surrounding the brand.

“We are on that … mission … and we will never deviate,” he said. “It is entertainment without compromise. We’ll never compromise our standards or let our viewers down.”

