'He Is Coming Soon': CeCe Winans Brings Bold Gospel Message to NPR

Legendary Christian artist CeCe Winans stepped behind NPR’s Tiny Desk recently to bring her Gospel-infused songs to the outlet's headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“I just want everyone to know God loves you with an everlasting love,” Winans said, surrounded by her denim-clad band and backup singers. “Because He never changes, we can always run to Him, no matter what we face.”

She went on to encourage those gathered in the NPR office to remember Romans 8:31, in which the Apostle Paul wrote, “What shall we say about such wonderful things as these? If God is for us, who can ever be against us?” (NLT)

Winans, 60, spoke about the consistency of God in her life and through her career, which, she said, began when she was just 17 years old.

“I fell in love with the presence of God as a young child, and I’m so glad I did, because it’s a safe place,” she said. “He’s blessed me with a great family.”

She told the audience, “When you recognize who Jesus is, you can’t help but worship Him.”

The Grammy-winning artist performed abridged versions of several of her most popular songs, including “Alabaster Box,” “Pray,” “Believe for It,” “Come Jesus Come,” “Goodness of God,” and “That’s My King.”

Winans spoke with CBN News in early May, urging parents to instill godly wisdom and spiritual values into their children, calling generational faith “crucial for the body of Christ.”

“[Jesus] finished it on the cross — the availability of salvation — but He uses us and our children and our children’s children to continue to win the world to Him,” she said.

If she could go back and raise her now-adult children again, Winans noted, she’d weave the Holy Spirit into her home even more intimately.

“The one thing I would do differently if I had the chance to go back and raise my children again would be to invite the Holy Spirit into every moment,” she said, referring to Proverbs 22:6, which states, “Direct your children onto the right path, and when they are older, they will not leave it” (NLT).

You can watch our full conversation with Winans below:

