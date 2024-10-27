'Godly Husband': NFL Star Ignites Praise After Reading Scripture Over Wife, Newborn Baby

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) leaps over Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NFL star Juwan Johnson recently ignited social media after his wife, Chan, gave birth to a baby girl and he responded by reading Scripture to his spouse and newborn baby.

In an Instagram video shared by Chan, Johnson can be seen standing over a hospital bed with a Bible in hand as he read words from Proverbs 31:28-30.

“Her husband also praises her,” he read. “Many women do noble deeds, but you surpass them all. Charm is deceptive, beauty is fleeting, but a woman who fears the Lord will be praised.”

The New Orleans Saints tight end continued, “Give her the reward of her labor.”

Watch the touching moment:

As Movieguide noted, Johnson then posted a comment on his wife’s video, affirming why he chose to read the Bible to his newborn baby and wife.

“This is how I wanna lead my girls,” he proclaimed.

Others heaped praise upon the couple and, in particular, upon Johnson.

“What a godly husband and daddy!” one person wrote.

Another commenter added, “Such an inspiration! THIS is what makes y’all a power couple! Not the money y’all make or the fame BUT THIS RIGHT HERE! Always giving it all to God!”

Johnson’s own Instagram profile leads with a faith-forward sentiment, with the player writing “Salvation > circumstances.” He recently discussed why he chose to include that proclamation there.

“We’re always looking and asking for God for something. ‘Oh, like, you’re not doing this for me, not doing that for me. Man, I wish you could take this off my plate,'” Johnson said on “The Sports Spectrum Podcast.”

He added, “When Jesus said, ‘Oh, can you pass this cup up from me, but God, your will be done.’ And it’s more so looking at His face, seeking His face, knowing that … I even switched my Instagram bio to ‘It’s salvation over circumstances.’ And the blood that He shed on the cross, it’s way more important than my circumstances right now.”