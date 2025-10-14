‘Freaked Me Out’: Lecrae Saw Vision of Demons Laughing at Charlie Kirk Assassination

Christian rapper Lecrae was in Africa when Charlie Kirk was assassinated last month. And now he’s having “dark” visions about the conservative commentator’s death.

The “Good Lord” performer initially faced criticism for not speaking out sooner on Kirk’s murder, but he said on a recent episode of his podcast, “Deep End,” that it was because he wasn’t in the country when Kirk was fatally gunned down.

Lecrae said he is “slow to speak” because he is still processing and isn’t so arrogant to believe he should “have the leading voice on everything that’s going on in America.”

Nevertheless, the night after seeing a video of Kirk’s murder at Utah Valley University in Orem, Lecrae recalled waking up with severe stomach cramps, which he initially believed came from food poisoning.

“The room turns purple, and I see Charlie Kirk being assassinated, blood, you know, coming out of his body. And I heard what, to me, was the voice of demons laughing, laughing,” he said. “It was like in an instant, and then it was like the curtain closed and then the room went back to regular color.”

“I’m not saying that because I had the dream that … Charlie was a martyr,” he continued. “I’m not saying … I have the full understanding of it all. I just know I had a crazy — not dream [but] — vision, because I was awake. I’ve never had this experience in my life.”

The rapper went on to say the incident “freaked” him out because he comes “from a pretty theologically conservative background,” where “that type of stuff just doesn’t happen.”

Lecrae believes God’s purpose in the vision was to make him aware of the reality of spiritual warfare.

“I think there’s real dangers of us being so frustrated at each other that we take each other’s lives, which is satanic and demonic,” he said.

The recording artist went on to condemn Kirk’s assassination on Sept. 10.

“I sincerely hate, condemn, and despise the fact that somebody would murder another human being for their difference of perspective,” he said. “I think it’s demonic. It’s satanic. And I grieve for the family of Charlie Kirk. I do. I think it’s heinous.”

Lecrae did, though, say Kirk was divisive because people couldn’t “distinguish his Christian faith from his social commentary within a culture war.”

At another point in the podcast, the 46-year-old said he had never met Kirk and only heard of the slain commentator after “he falsely accused me of campaigning for” then-U.S. Senate candidate Raphael Warnock.

The rapper did participate in a get-out-the-vote effort organized by Warnock and then-fellow-Democratic-candidate Jon Ossoff.

As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, developed by our parent company, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.