Forrest Frank Writes Worship Song Inspired by David Crowder's Broken Leg — And Crowder Responds

Weeks after breaking his back — and writing two chart-topping songs while recovering — Christian artist Forrest Frank did it again as fellow singer David Crowder is recovering from his own injury.

Crowder, 53, told his fans last week he had to have “emergency surgery” after breaking his leg, forcing him to cancel several scheduled performances. News of that injury came on the heels of Frank, 30, revealing he had experienced a miraculous healing of the fractures to his vertebrae.

The “God’s Got My Back” singer-songwriter noticed Crowder tagged him in his post about his broken leg. He responded jokingly, “Apparently, I am the broken-bone guy. … Not to be cliche, but God is turning lemons into lemonade always — if you will allow Him to.”

“As I’m looking at this post, I’m thinking you may not be able to stand out of your bed,” Frank said, “but you can stand on the rock of Jesus Christ.”

The pop star told Crowder he has started a song and invited him to be part of it and even to let him know if he has any ideas or “tweaks” to what he has recorded so far:

The lyrics are: “I put my faith in Jesus / I put my trust in God / All other ground is sinking sand / So I’m standing on the rock / I’m standing on the rock, rock, rock, rock.”

He asked Crowder what he thinks of the song so far, adding, “It’s just a start, so I’m down to edit, add, change any elements. Just paying forward this blessing God gave me. Praying you have a speedy recovery, man. God bless.”

In early August, Frank shared with his 4.6 million Instagram followers he had been miraculously healed of his back injury, which he sustained after he slipped off his skateboard and hit his back on the edge of a concrete sidewalk.

Frank recorded two songs while he was bedridden, including “God’s Got My Back” and “Lemonade,” the second of which soared to the No. 1 spot across all genres on Apple Music when it debuted.

Frank said at the time he was “convinced” God could have immediately healed him of his fractured vertebrae but that He delayed it because the Lord wanted the recording artist to release those two songs and share his testimony for his millions of fans to witness.

As for Crowder, fellow Christian artists and organizations are coming out cheering him on.

“Injuries turning into epic collabs isn’t the trend we asked for…but [for real] the trend we needed,” wrote the GMA Dove Awards account in response to Frank’s song for Crowder.

“Oddly enough I got a cramp getting out of bed this morning,” joked MercyMe’s Bart Millard. “Gonna need to write a banger now!!!”

Unsurprisingly, the song has already caught Crowder’s attention and he added his own music and lyrics — so it looks like the collaboration is definitely happening.

“Forrest Frank, I needed that,” said Crowder. “So I’ve been working. See what you think!”

His lyrics: “I’m standing on the only one who can save my soul / only love that never lets go / only anchor in the storm / His promises never fail / the gates of hell won’t prevail / impossible is what He does / rains came down but the house still standing / stone foundation made with God’s own planning / devil tried to hit me with the fear / I’m laughing / faith so strong that the chain keeps snapping.”

Keep praying for Crowder’s recovery.

