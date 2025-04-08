FL Gators Win NCAA Championship in Thrilling Comeback, Powered by Prayer: 'All Glory Goes to God'

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Florida Gators beat the Houston Cougars in a thriller last night to claim the NCAA basketball championship. In a game that went down to the wire, the Gators pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in championship history.

CBN News spoke with some of the players who are keeping the thrill of victory in perspective.

In the first half, Florida was down by six points early in the game, but Will Richard sank a three-pointer from the corner to make it a three-point game at 16 to 13. Then Richard kept showing up, making it a two-point game before tying the score at 21.

The Gators would go to halftime down three points.

In the second half, with the Gators down by one, Alijah Martin drove to the basket but got fouled. He hit both of his free throws to give his team the lead. Houston still had one last chance, but couldn't pull it off before the clock ran out and the Gators won the national championship 65 to 63.

By the end, Florida had overcome a 12-point deficit for the third-largest comeback in NCAA title game history.

After the game, CBN News caught up with some thankful Gators.

Will Richard had told this reporter earlier that he listens to worship music and prays with his mom pregame.

"Gotta have it every game. That's who I lean on. All glory to God. I mean, I just wanna make plays, help my team win. Oh, we knew we needed Him in again like this. It is a comfort knowing that He's there with you out there in moments like this," Richard said.

"We know all glory belongs to God. He's a faithful God. He's the author and finisher of our faith. And He said it, and we believe it. And we're just so blessed, we lift Him up. It's all God. Nobody but God. Who else can do it?" Will Richard's mother told us.

Gator Micah Handlogten, who reportedly chose #3 for his jersey to represent the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, told CBN Sports, "I'm so thankful to God right now and throughout the entire course of the game. Like even when there was two minutes left, we were down three. Me and my best friend Isaiah got together and we started praying right next to the court, just for just peace of mind. Of course, your head's racing a thousand miles an hour at that point in the game, and you just want to calm down, just experience it. So we prayed for it, for peace of mind and ultimately I don't know man, it just feels so good to come out on top and win this game."

Isaiah Brown, #20, said, "Last 30 seconds, me and Micah got together. We prayed one more time and we wouldn't be here without him. I want to give all glory to Him. And I want to, I want to I just want to thank Him so much for basically making our team come together in the last couple minutes to go this out and just just take it home and all glory goes to God on this one. All glory goes to God."