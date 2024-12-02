Denzel's Divine Encounter: He Asked to See God's Face, and What Happened Next Blew Him Away

Outspoken Christ-follower Denzel Washington is making headlines once again, not just for his latest film but for revealing a divine encounter he had one day during his devotional time.

The supernatural story came up while the award-winning actor was giving reporters a behind-the-scenes look at his new movie, "Gladiator II."

"I was put on this earth to share, and to be an example, of the power, and wisdom, and grace, and mercy of God in my life," he begins.

Washington, who has freely shared in the past about his lifelong pursuit of Jesus Christ, then opened up about the powerful experience that happened next.

"I was sitting on a yacht listening to a song called 'The Face of God.' And nobody was up. I was in my prayer and meditation, reading my Bible. And I'm like 'Lord, everybody can see Your face, I wanna see it...' And while I said it, when I said, 'I wanna see your face,' I heard, 'Look to your left.'"

"So I look to my left, and I look and I picked up my phone and I went {makes clicking sound}. And this is what I saw," he said while handing his phone to the interviewer.

The reporter is shocked as he looks at the photo on the phone showing a face in the sky. The shape of a mouth, a nose, and eyes are visible among the clouds.

"So my life is not the movies I make," Washington continues. "That's what I've been put here to do, or that's proof of the source of what I've been given to do on this earth, and it's not acting."

While some might not agree with certain films he's made over the years, Washington has clearly been directing the world's attention to God in his public comments.

And as CBN News has reported, he gave his life to God several times early in life. He even had a supernatural encounter with the Holy Spirit, but it took a while before he understood the weight of his decision.

"Three times...I think we all go through that," he said. "I was filled with the Holy Ghost and it scared me. I didn't want to go this deep...I wanted to party. It was a supernatural, once-in-a-lifetime experience that I couldn't completely understand at the time."

