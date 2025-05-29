Country Star Bailey Zimmerman Stops Mid-Performance to Share About Jesus

TikTok sensation and rising country music star Bailey Zimmerman is not ashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. The 25-year-old closes each one of his performances sharing how God changed his life.

And his recent performance at the Sand in My Boots Festival in Alabama took it up a notch. The country singer actually paused his set to share the Gospel with attendees, telling how God took him from misery for fulfillment.

"No matter where you are at in life God loves you. God loves you where you're at," Zimmerman told the crowd. "It took a long time for me to understand that and believe that. But God loves you no matter where you're at in your life. He loves you."

Zimmerman is known for hits like "Religiously" and "Rock and a Hard Place," but six years ago he was working in construction only dreaming of doing something different with his life.

"In 2019, I was building gas pipelines," he shared. "I had never sang before. I'd never written a song. I never imagined any of this. But I started hating what I was doing. I started getting so scared of having to live the rest of my life hating what I did."

Zimmerman says he cried out to God to change his life.

"I got on my knees, man, and I started praying. I started praying, 'What is my purpose on this earth? Why did You put me here?'" he recalled.

The young singer said God answered him through a specific verse from Scripture every time he prayed: "Anything is possible for him who believes."

Zimmerman reiterated to the crowd that if they put their trust in God anything can happen.

"If you just believe anything can happen," he shouted to the crowd.

"The only reason we are here...is because of Him," he continued. "I give all the glory to God. I take none of it personally. It all belongs to Him."

This is not the first time Zimmerman has preached about Jesus in front of large crowds or shared the verse from Mark 9:23.

During a Morgan Wallen concert last year, the country singer shared a similar story.

"I believe [Jesus] sacrificed His life for our sin. I believe He is the God of all Gods. And you may not believe that and that is okay, but I have one thing to say before I leave. There is no one that is going to pick you up like God does."

"There was a time in my life that I was real confused and I did not know which way to turn, but He saved me. And He can save you," he continued.



Zimmerman added, "If anybody has been chasing a dream...let me be a prime example that you can chase your dreams...Anything is possible for him who believes."

