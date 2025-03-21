Coach Deion Sanders Shines for Jesus, Invites Denzel Washington to Talk Faith With Football Players

NFL legend and college football coach Deion Sanders is not shy about sharing his faith in Jesus Christ. And it seems that nothing can stop him from glorifying God on and off the field or incorporating faith-based practices into the school's football program, despite coming under fire from an anti-faith organization.

As CBN News reported, the 57-year-old is a dedicated believer and when he took over the football program at University of Colorado, he put his faith on full display.

During an introductory press conference before the 2023 season commemorating his position as new head at UC, Sanders praised God.

"Out of all the persons in the world, God chose me," Sanders said. "For that, I thank Him; for that, I love Him; for that, I magnify Him; for that, I glorify Him; for that, I praise Him; for that, I owe Him. Each and every day, I'm trying to please Him."

Since then, he has made it a point to incorporate faith-based practices into his coaching.

Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, has invited different Christian speakers and chaplains to address the team.

Recently, Hollywood star and newly licensed minister Denzel Washington spoke to the team a few days into spring training.

"Don't rely on it for your happiness. Rely on the Almighty. Do not rely on this world for your happiness, because it'll tell you Tuesday that they love you, and Wednesday that they hate you. Probably said that about your team. It's not consistent," Washington told the team, as documented by The Pregame Network.



wise words from THE DENZEL WASHINGTON. pic.twitter.com/tauTxpThv5 — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) March 13, 2025

"Hey, remember this fellas. Today is an opportunity to be the best you, that you can be," Washington added. "Whatever comes your way, whatever obstacles come your way, what an opportunity to overcome them and do better."

It was a bold move for Coach Prime as he recently came under fire from the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

The Wisconsin-based secular activist group took issue with Sanders' decision to invite chaplain Pastor E. Dewey Smith to speak to the football team and offer a prayer after a win against Baylor University last year.

The group sent a letter to Colorado's Executive Vice Chancellor Patrick T. O'Rourke claiming Sanders' invitation was a form of "religious coercion" and violated the rights of players and staff who do not share the same religious beliefs. FFRF demanded the school take action to protect the First Amendment rights of student-athletes.

"Sanders needs to understand that he was hired to coach football, not to force student-athletes to engage in his preferred religious practices. He must cease infusing the football program with Christianity," the anti-religion group said in a statement.

Sanders pushed back and sought legal counsel from First Liberty Institute, a non-profit legal group. First Liberty urged O'Rourke and the school to ignore "FFRF's legally incorrect letters."

"FFRF fumbled the law," said First Liberty Institute Senior Counsel Keisha Russell. "The United States has a robust and widely recognized tradition of both public prayer and chaplain programs dating back to the Continental Congress in 1776."

"This rich precedent demonstrates that the University's program joins the long-standing American tradition that welcomes the participation of chaplains within a variety of America's public spaces—or, as the case may be, even a locker room. Coach Sanders and the University of Colorado should ignore FFRF's hail Mary," she continued.

The group added that the courts have upheld chaplaincy programs as constitutional in many different contexts including state legislatures, military chaplaincy programs, prisons, and hospitals.

As CBN News previously reported, that was not the first time FFRF targeted Sanders. In 2023, the group accused Sanders of "inappropriate and unconstitutional actions" after receiving complaints from Colorado residents over the handling of faith and football.

In a letter to Chancellor Phil DiStefano, the group claimed "constitutional concerns" and "potential religious coercion through the football program."

As a result, the college's Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance met with Sanders to address issues, including "guidance on the boundaries in which players and coaches may and may not engage in religious expression."

In a Feb. 1 response, school administrators said Sanders was "very receptive to this training and came away from it with a better understanding of the University of Colorado's policies and the requirements of the Establishment Clause."

Still, the intimidation has not stopped him from expressing his faith in Christ. Almost daily, Sanders uses his platform to share faith-based words of wisdom or praise God.

"Hold on everything will be ok. God got this," he wrote last week.



Hold on everything will be ok. God got this. #CoachPrime — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) March 16, 2025

"Without conflict there's no wisdom gained nor is there understanding! Let's thank God for allowing all for us to grow & go. Some of the greatest decisions we make comes after conflict & dysfunction. Use whatever it may be Lord. We trust u," he said on X the following day.

Without conflict there's no wisdom gained nor is there understanding! Let's thank God for allowing all for us to grow & go. Some of the greatest decisions we make comes after conflict & dysfunction. Use whatever it may be Lord. We trust u. #CoachPrime — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) March 17, 2025

