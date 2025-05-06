Christian Mom Advances to American Idol Top 7: 'To God Be All the Glory'

A Christian stay-at-home mom is winning over the hearts of American Idol fans, not just for her strong vocal range, but also for her love for Jesus.

Breanna Nix is a strong competitor advancing on Monday night to the Top 7 of "American Idol."

NixNation, the community rallying behind her, applauds the 25-year-old for glorifying God before millions.

"So incredibly excited for you," said one fan. "May the Lord bless you and give exactly what you need to unleash your vocals and live in the moment glorifying Him with the talent He has blessed you with!"

Meanwhile, judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are applauding the singer for her strong vocal range.

During her top 8 performance, Nix sang Adele's "Water Under the Bridge," for "Iconic Women of Music" week.

"I feel like this was just a perfect moment for you," Underwood said after her performance. "You looked, and sounded, and played the part of a diva, and it was all working."

"When you got to the back half of that song," said Luke Bryan, "you just really have an incredible voice."

Bryan continued, "It was just really perfectly well done. I'm so glad you picked that song. It just felt like the right moment for you. It was great!"

"What I loved the most is you take something as iconic as an Adele song and turn it into your song," Lionel Richie agreed. "You know how to get to a note and choke it to death."

Nix, who broke into the competition by performing "Jesus, Take the Wheel," by Underwood, says she is surprised she has advanced this far in the show and told fans she thought she would never make it past her first audition.

"I'm overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude. To God be all the glory," she said. "I've pushed myself in ways I never thought possible, and the growth I've experienced—both personally and artistically—has been life-changing," she wrote on Facebook recently.

"Thank you, truly, for believing in me, supporting me, and being part of this journey. This is only the beginning," she added.

Since then, she has continued to let her faith shine.

Nix has not only performed Christian songs like, "Let Your Heart Beat Again," by former Idol contestant Danny Gokey, during American Idol's Easter special, but she even told mentor and former Idol winner Fantasia that she has received hate for her beliefs.

"You know, the show has been a wonderful blessing to me, but the hate sometimes on the internet," she shared. "Being a Christian, there is a lot of opinions that come with it. You know, 'That's not what a Christian should wear,' or, 'That Christian shouldn't sing a song like that.'"

What Happened to Canaan James Hill?

Meanwhile, Canaan James Hill, the 17-year-old aspiring preacher, is not moving forward.

Hill had captured "Idol" fans' attention and blew away "American Idol" judges with his soulful rendition of Earnest Pugh's gospel song "I Need Your Glory" during his first audition.

The Texas native did so well that he was handed one of three platinum tickets, which allowed him to bypass the first round in Hollywood.

For his recent performance, Hill chose to sing "Love Wins" by Underwood.

Underwood encouraged Hill to break out of his comfort zone and said she felt like his recent performance "cheated the system."

"I wanted to see you rock out! At some point, do something really unexpected," she expressed.

And although this opportunity is over for Hill, many of his fans encouraged him that "the best is yet to come."

Hold your head high and know that you are exactly where God wants you to be," encouraged one fan. "Be encouraged in knowing that THE BEST IS YET TO COME and it's greater than AI!"

"God has His plans for you and I can't wait to see where that takes you. Already, he used you to touch millions of lives across the country and the world. At 17 years old that is an awesome accomplishment," another fan said.

"God has used you already in mighty ways, and your journey is JUST BEGINNING!" another fan wrote on his page. "You are going to go far because God has anointed you and what He ordains NO MAN can stop! You are so loved, and I can't wait for your first album!"

