The Chosen's Producer Reveals 'Miraculous' Path to a New Christmas Movie

All the credit for making Dallas Jenkins’ upcoming Christmas movie a reality goes to God and a mom who really likes “The Chosen.”

Dallas Jenkins is known best as the creator of “The Chosen.” Before the hit biblical drama took off, the Illinois native had another project on his mind: he wanted to turn the 1972 novel, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” into a holiday movie starring Lauren Graham (“Gilmore Girls”), Judy Greer (“Ant-Man”), and Pete Holmes (“Night Court”), among others.

The journey to securing the rights to Barbara Robinson’s beloved book, though, was nothing short of “miraculous,” Jenkins recently told CBN News.

“I was born to make it,” he said of the movie, which bears the same name as the novel. “I’m the only one who can do this story justice. The combination of humor … with the message of Jesus being told, but in a way that it doesn’t feel preachy. There’s a reason this book has been read in public schools — and it’s not because the message has been watered down. It’s just because it’s told so well, it doesn’t feel like it’s coming at you with a Bible hammer. It feels like just an entertaining story that has a strong, good message.”

For those who don’t know the premise of the book, it chronicles the lives of six misfit children in the small town of Emmanuel. On the 75th anniversary of the local church’s Christmas pageant — a children’s presentation of the nativity — the six outcast kids strong-arm their way into the holiday custom and take over the pageant, much to the chagrin of the townspeople and churchgoers. Ultimately, though, it is the wayward Herdman children — Imogene, Ralph, Claude, Leroy, Ollie, and Gladys — who reveal the true meaning of Christmas, the Gospel message.

So moved by the book, Jenkins and his wife, Amanda, started the tradition of reading the novel each holiday season — a Christmas custom the Christian showrunner said he can’t complete without crying.

That tradition gave way to another tradition: Jenkins began a years-long quest to secure the rights to make the movie, especially after re-reading the novel the first time, and realizing it was “such a Jesus story” and one worthy of the Hollywood treatment.

For years, Jenkins had a repeating memo on his calendar — “pray for Pageant” — a reminder to pray for the chance to turn the acclaimed novel into a film. As the old adage goes: the squeaky wheel gets the grease.

Jenkins, a few years ago, reached out to the group of guys who held the film rights for the novel. As it turned out, the studio that owned the rights forgot to renew them, allowing them to lapse.

That was good news for Jenkins, but the best news came when one of the men who held the rights told the director and producer his mother was a fan of “The Chosen.”

Recalling the phone call, Jenkins said the man told him, “Just a few days ago, my mom called me and said, ‘Have you seen this show called ‘The Chosen?” And I said, ‘No.’ And she goes, ‘You have to see it.’ And he goes, ‘Well, that’s funny, because the creator of the show is always bugging me, because he wants to do ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.’ And she says, ‘You better give him the rights! He’s the only one who can make this movie! How come you didn’t tell me the creator of ‘The Chosen’ wanted to do this movie?'”

That ultimately ended with Jenkins finally — after years of prayer and pestering — securing the rights to turn “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” into a movie, which debuts in theaters Nov. 8

“[It’s] a calling fulfilled to see this movie finally come to life,” said Jenkins. “The fact that I’m even talking to you about it is, in and of itself, a miracle I didn’t think ever was going to happen.”

Even with the delayed timing, Jenkins said he’s grateful for the way it all unfolded.

The successful filmmaker doesn’t see either the timing of “The Chosen” or “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” as coincidences.

“I know that 10 years ago, I wouldn’t have known how to handle this,” he said. “And I probably wouldn’t have made as good of a product because I would not have been quite a surrendered to God in the process of it.

