Baby Tebow! Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow Announce First Baby on the Way

Demi-Leigh Tebow shared a heartwarming video today announcing that she and husband Tim Tebow are expecting their first baby.

The video starts with the couple walking through a field. Then they pause to kiss at a fence, and Tim reveals the sonogram images of their unborn little one.

The news immediately went viral. In just two hours, the video already had 1.4 million views on X.

Tim, 37, and Demi, 29, gave few details in their pregnancy announcement but they did tell PEOPLE beforehand that she's 16 weeks pregnant. "I'm so grateful because I just couldn't imagine a better life partner to do life with first and foremost," Demi said. "To be able to raise a little tiny human being together. I'm so grateful that Tim is my husband... that we get to do parenting together."

"Our Savior gave us the ultimate amount of grace, and I see Tim live that out as a walking example every single day... that is something that will be so instrumental," she continued.

The Tebows are known for their strong pro-life beliefs and their ministry efforts to bless people with special needs and to rescue victims of human trafficking.

They're also very vocal about their faith in Jesus Christ.

During their annual Night to Shine prom event for the disabled, Tim said last year, "We believe in Jesus as our greatest example, our how, and the answer. He loved us enough to give everything so that we could be reconciled with Him, and as Jesus accomplished His mission to save us from sin and separation from God, He also saved us for the mission of spreading the Gospel and loving people."

Tim, a former NFL quarterback, and Demi-Leigh, a former Miss Universe, were married in January of 2020. At the time, Tim said, "I've been waiting my entire life for someone special, who I can spend the rest of my life with. I was waiting for the right person to come along. And now I'm marrying Demi. I can't wait to see what our future holds. All of my dreams have come true. It was 100 percent worth the wait."

Since then they've devoted their energy to multiple ministry efforts through the Tim Tebow Foundation. The ministry's motto is, "Until all are free ... Until all are celebrated ... Until all are loved."

