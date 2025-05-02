'Avengers' Star Jeremy Renner Says He Briefly Died After Snowplow Accident: 'Exhilarating Peace'

Jeremy Renner, one of the stars of the “Avengers” franchise, believes he briefly died in the immediate aftermath of his harrowing snowplow accident in 2023.

The 54-year-old actor recalled the seemingly supernatural experience during an interview with Us Weekly, telling the outlet he experienced nothing but “peace” in those brief moments.

Renner is promoting his new memoir, “My Next Breath,” in which he recounts the experience.

“As I lay on the ice, my heart rate slowed, and right there, on that New Year’s Day, unknown to my daughter, my sisters, my friends, my father, my mother, I just got tired,” he wrote. “After about 30 minutes on the ice, of breathing manually for so long, an effort akin to doing 10 or 20 push-ups per minute for half an hour … that’s when I died.”

He told Us Weekly he saw his “lifetime … all at once” as his heart rate slowed to 18 beats-per-minute.

“In death there was no time, no time at all, yet it was also all time and forever,” he said, adding he felt “exhilarating peace” and a “constantly connected, beautiful, and fantastic energy” during those few moments.

Renner said he regained consciousness when he felt a force urging him to not “let go.”

It’s unclear where Renner is in his view of God. However, the incident on New Year’s Day in 2023, when he was left in critical condition after his body was crushed by his seven-ton snowplow, has sparked newfound curiousity in the celebrity.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe star studied theology in college before ultimately concluding people should believe in whatever form of higher power works best for them. But now — especially in the wake of his miraculous recovery — Renner is reportedly reconsidering his beliefs.

Dylan Novak, who is known for sharing the Gospel with famous singers and actors, met Renner in June 2023. During the short encounter, Novak shared his faith with the celebrity.

“At the beginning of the year, Jeremy was in a near fatal snowplow accident,” wrote Novak. “Since his accident, he’s started to look more into God and religion.”

“I was able to have a brief conversation with Mr. Renner where I explained why I came to meet him,” he continued. “He was emotional as he thanked me for caring about his soul. He said that since the accident, he was taking God and finding Him more seriously.”

As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.