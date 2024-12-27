Actor Carlos PenaVega Praises God, Embarks on Mission to Create Uplifting Hollywood Content

Actor Carlos PenaVega has been busily making music and movies for years, with his latest project — alongside wife Alexa PenaVega — hitting Great American Family earlier this month.

The film “Get Him Back for Christmas” offers a heartfelt romantic story — typical holiday fare. But it also delivers much deeper themes about doing good, caring for others, and being inspired by genuine and unadulterated kindness.

“In ‘Get Him Back for Christmas,’ up-and-coming singer-songwriter Bella Harlan (Alexa PenaVega) comes home for Christmas and enlists her high-school songwriting partner Jack Grayton (Carlos PenaVega) to craft a song to win back her rockstar boyfriend by Christmas,” a synopsis reads.” As the two reunite for the first time in a decade, they embark on a Christmas journey down memory lane, and soon realize true love may be closer than they thought.”

However, the film also centers on Jack’s role with the Salvation Army. His kindness inspires Bella to look deeper at his passion and love for others. It’s a project that takes the typical holiday movie cheer and infuses it with themes that remind people of the true meaning of the Christmas season.

“We wanted to elevate what has been done,” PenaVega said of the film. “Over the last … handful of years, everyone has this standard for these types of movies, and I said, ‘If we’re going to spend the money, if we’re going to give up weeks — months of our lives — let’s just elevate that.'”

Listen to PenaVega share his passion for positive films:

With the PenaVegas at the creative helm of the movie through their new production company, Good for You Entertainment, they ran everything from the details of production down to setting the tone during filming.

So, they implemented daily prayer on set to keep the focus and ensure “Get Him Back for Christmas” stayed on track.

“We started with prayer, and we told everyone, ‘I know you probably made a ton of these movies. … Let’s just do more this time,'” he said, noting that quality and laser focus were their goals.

Listen to the official soundtrack for “Get Him Back For Christmas”:

The PenaVegas believe they’ve created a project that improves quality and content. It’s their first undertaking with Good For You Entertainment, their joint effort to make safe and uplifting movies.

“We really believe in creating content that is good for you,” PenaVega said, noting the couple plan to continue creating powerful films and projects. “We feel very strongly that we need more content that is family-friendly. It doesn’t need to be PG-13 or R to be a good movie.”

Listen above to PenaVega share the couple’s plans for powerful new content and watch “Get Him Back for Christmas” Dec. 14 on Great American Family.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***