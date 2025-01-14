A search team works at a home destroyed by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, CA, Jan. 11, 2025. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

95-Year-Old Grandma Who Performed in 'The Ten Commandments' Dies in L.A. Fires

An elderly grandmother has been confirmed among the dead in California’s out-of-control fires.

Dalyce Curry, 95, was found deceased Sunday after she went missing for days. Her family spent most of last week raising alarm bells and attempting to find her after an inferno destroyed her Altadena home.

Curry was affectionately known as “Momma D” and spent time in Hollywood performing as an extra in monumentally popular films like “The Ten Commandments” and “Blues Brothers,” WABC-TV reported.

The heartbreak surrounding her death started when Curry’s granddaughter, Dalyce Kelley — her part-time caregiver — went to Curry’s home last week after receiving an alert that the power had gone out.

That’s when Kelley, who reportedly didn’t yet realize the extent of the fires, found out the house was destroyed.

“It was total devastation,” Kelley told WABC-TV. “Everything was gone except her blue Cadillac.”

Initial searches to locate Curry where displaced persons gathered were fruitless, though Kelley told media outlets she was “still praying for a miracle” leading up to Sunday’s tragic discovery.

“I don’t think her eyes could have taken that,” Kelley told KABC-TV, stating she doesn’t believe Curry could have handled the loss of her community. “If God — that was His will for her to go ahead and go home to glory, it was for a reason, because He knew she wouldn’t have been able to take that kind of devastation and loss.”

Kelley, who is now asking for prayers for her family members left grieving, confirmed in a Sunday night Facebook post Curry’s remains had been found.

“About an hour ago, the coroner confirmed her remains were indeed found at the property,” she wrote. “We had a great run. She impacted my life in so many ways. This loss is devastating.”

Curry is one of at least 24 people who have died, though Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna expects the toll to increase.

“It is a very grim task and, unfortunately, every day we’re doing this, we’re running across the remains of individual community members,” he said Monday.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone said the fire threat will continue through Wednesday, CNN reported.

“Severe fire weather conditions will continue through Wednesday,” he said. “The anticipated winds, combined with low humidities and low fuel moistures will keep the fire threat in all of Los Angeles County critical.”

