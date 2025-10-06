UK Parliament Member Fights for Christian Nurse Suspended for 'Misgendering' Convicted Sex Felon

A member of the U.K. Parliament is calling for the reinstatement of a Christian nurse who was suspended from her job because she did not use the "correct pronouns" for a convicted pedophile.

Claire Coutinho, the shadow equalities minister and Conservative MP for East Surrey, met with nurse Jennifer Melle in Westminster in late September to discuss the disciplinary actions taken against her and address the two medical bodies to question why Melle is under investigation.

According to Christian Concern, the 40-year-old nurse has been labeled as a "potential" risk to the public by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) for refusing to use a convicted pedophile's preferred gender identity.

Last May, Melle was tasked with helping a six-foot biological male who identifies as a woman and was convicted of pedophilia. That inmate, Mr.X, was jailed for luring boys into sex acts by pretending to be a teenage girl on social media.

"This prisoner was in chains, both hands and feet, and was quite disturbing," Melle described in an interview with GB News. "He was big and tall with two prison guards with him."

He was brought in from a high-security men's prison for treatment on a male ward. His medical records listed him as male, but the name board displayed beside his bed had a female name.

While on a phone call with a doctor, Melle referred to the patient as "Mr." The patient heard it and reportedly screamed, "Do not call me Mr.! I am a woman!"

Melle was then called a racial slur by the patient several times. He also lunged at her before having to be physically restrained.

Melle, a devout Christian, explained that while she could not refer to Mr. X as a woman due to her beliefs, she was willing to use his chosen name. She also continued to attend to his medical needs, despite the abuse he aimed at her.

St. Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust investigated the incident and had her reassigned.

Melle made the decision to speak with the media about the incident, and it began to gain national attention in the U.K.

The hospital trust, which is part of the National Health Service (NHS), suspended Melle, with pay, for an alleged "potential data breach."

Melle has since filed a legal case against the NHS Trust alleging harassment, religious discrimination, and human rights violations. She also criticized the Royal College of Nursing for failing to support her during the most traumatic period of her life.

"Despite being a paying member, she says the RCN refused to take up her case, instead advising her to 'do a reflection' to ensure it doesn't happen again," Christian Concern notes.

Jennifer is now a member of the Darlington Nursing Union, which wrote to Health Secretary Wes Streeting raising concerns about her case.

In response, Mr. Streeting condemned the racism Jennifer had experienced but stated he would not challenge NHS policies on pronoun usage and refused to meet Jennifer or intervene.

However, Coutinho agreed to address both the hospital trust and the NMC.

"Jennifer had an unblemished reputation until this incident. Even when faced with horrific racial abuse at work from a convicted paedophile, she acted with courtesy and professionalism. The treatment she has suffered because of radical trans ideology beggars belief. Common sense must prevail, and this dedicated nurse must be allowed to return to work as soon as possible," Coutinho said in a statement, Christian Concern reports.

The Christian Legal Centre, which is the legal arm of Christian Concern, has taken up her case. An employment tribunal is expected to take place in 2026.

"The NHS has chosen to prioritize contested gender-identity policies over biological reality and the protected beliefs of a conscientious nurse. Jennifer has not been disciplined for any professional failing, but for speaking truthfully and acting according to her conscience. This undermines the very principles on which the NHS was founded," said Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre.

