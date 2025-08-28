Turning Scroll Time into Scripture Time: Bible App Using Tech to Spread Good News Globally

CHRISTIAN ANALYSIS

We're living in the most digitally connected moment in human history. While this comes with often-discussed challenges, it also brings incredible opportunities to make the Bible a central part of people's lives. As church leaders, we have a responsibility both to meet people where they are and point them to a deeper relationship with God.

We've found that people are hungry for God's Word, especially as we see that Bible engagement is on the rise. The latest State of the Bible report shows that Bible use in the U.S. increased by 10 million people just in the last year, with 66% accessing it digitally.

At YouVersion, we're witnessing this hunger for Scripture firsthand. The Bible App is opened 1 billion times worldwide every 40 days. This isn't just a trend; it's a movement that presents both unprecedented opportunity and an important responsibility to steward it.

Often, conversations about stewarding technology center around the addictive pull of social media, the anxiety that comes from constant connectivity and the way devices can fragment our attention. These are real concerns that many of us wrestle with, especially as we lead our churches.

But what if the very device that can scatter our focus could also become a tool for centering our hearts on God? By championing digital Bible access, we have an opportunity to see more people encounter the transformative power of Scripture daily.

Digital Bibles are a powerful tool in fulfilling the Great Commission, both at home and abroad. Missionaries are using the Bible App to share the Gospel in more native languages than ever before. In homes across America, families incorporate Bible Plans into their daily routines. Many in our community who are blind have shared that while they love their physical Braille Bibles at home, they use audio Bibles on the go because it's practical and accessible.

To be clear, digital Bibles don't replace meaningful real-world engagement. Rather, healthy digital Bible engagement complements and enhances how we use our printed Bible or build in-person community. The goal is to meet people exactly where they are with exactly what they need each day: God's Word.

This kind of intentional digital Bible engagement then becomes an antidote to the unhealthy aspects of technology use. Instead of mindlessly scrolling through social media feeds, digital Bibles help people turn to God's Word first thing in the morning. Rather than falling asleep to an endless stream of algorithmically curated content, they're listening as Scripture is read over them.

The answer to what ails us today isn't avoiding technology—it's being deliberate about how we engage with it. Thoughtful features in digital Bibles can strengthen our sense of connection. With intentional framing and healthy habits, technology becomes a tool for deeper community and spiritual growth.

Sure, the world is changing, but one thing will always remain the same: people's need for hope and truth. That's exactly why we're working to connect everyone, everywhere, every day to God's Word.

When people reach for their phones—and they will, hundreds of times a day—it's not just out of habit or compulsion. It's out of a deep hunger for connection, for meaning, for something real in a world that's increasingly hard to trust. The Church has an incredible opportunity and responsibility right in front of us. We can ensure that when people are searching, they look to the life-changing hope of the Bible. This isn't about the technology itself—it's about helping someone build the kind of healthy habits with God's Word that actually transform their life.

The harvest is plentiful, and the tools are in our hands.

Bobby Gruenewald is the founder and CEO of YouVersion and serves as pastor and innovation leader at Life.Church.

