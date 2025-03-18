russiatalks_hdv.jpg

Trump and Putin to Hold Phone Call On Ukrainian War Cease-Fire Plan

CBN News
03-18-2025

President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin spoke for nearly three hours on a high-stakes phone call Tuesday to address Putin's concerns before he'll agree to a 30-day ceasefire and peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.

The phone call comes after Ukrainian officials agreed last week to the white house's proposal during talks in Saudi Arabia led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace,” the White House said in a readout. “These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East.” 

President Trump told reporters on Air Force One that the conversation likely will include the division of assets – including land and power plants. 

It's a bad situation in Russia, and it's a bad situation in Ukraine," Trump told reporters on Monday. "What's happening in Ukraine is not good, but we're going to see if we can work a peace agreement, a ceasefire and peace. And I think we'll be able to do it."

In a White House briefing Monday, press secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed concerns that the Ukrainians are being left out.

"The president and his entire national security team have been engaged directly with President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian team, and that has been part of the discussion between the president's team and the Ukrainians. as for where those lines will be drawn or any specifics, I am not going to get into that from this podium," she explained. 
 
Leavitt also said the White House will make a statement after the call today.

