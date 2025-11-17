Terrorists Transformed Into Evangelists: YWAM Reports Powerful Stories of Redemption in Nigeria

Ex-militants baptized in Jesus' name in Nigeria (Photo credit: YWAM film 'GO Africa: Skyboy and the Woman of Honor')

*** Warning: This story contains references to gruesome violence ***

CHRISTIAN ANALYSIS

Formerly murderous militants in Nigeria are being transformed into spiritual warriors for Jesus Christ. And Christian widows whose husbands are victims of genocide in that African nation are also experiencing a powerful work of healing. The global Christian group Youth With A Mission (YWAM) reports God is taking what the devil intended for evil and turning it for good.

Against a backdrop of violence and tragedy, YWAM ministry-training bases in Africa's most populous nation are seeing remarkable stories unfold. For years, Christian believers in Nigeria have been facing beheading, rape, arson, and torture, and their plight is now on the radar of world governments as U.S. President Donald Trump has re-designated Nigeria a "country of particular concern."

A new movie produced by YWAM proves why the U.S. designation is accurate while also highlighting the ways in which missionaries are advancing the Kingdom of God in a hostile nation. The film features testimonies from child soldiers who've surrendered their lives to Jesus Christ, along with other inspiring stories.

The movie, Go Africa, also honors the wives of pastors killed by beheading in northern Nigeria. Up to 150 widows come to a YWAM base there every six months to heal from trauma.

True stories of brutality and satanic rituals are depicted in the film, along with the official account of the birth of YWAM in one capital city.

In announcing the movie's release across 240-plus locations on six continents recently, a YWAM news host said its missionaries have corroborated horrendous actions by Boko Haram in northern Nigeria.

Simultaneously with the release of the film, a female missionary confirms CBN News reports of widespread, mass murder of Christians in greater numbers than in all the nations of the earth combined.

"Boko Haram has literally actually taken over the whole place. They get into villages, and they wipe them out. They kill their men. They take the girls. You find little girls that become mothers as 10- to 11-year-olds," an unidentified local woman said. "So that someone actually thought of bringing this to light is really nice."

The founder and leader of one YWAM base in Nigeria narrates the story of its origin and recruitment of staff – two-thirds of whom are reformed militants – in the movie.

The base he leads is among the largest in Africa. Its location is undisclosed to protect young missionaries, staff, and widows.

"When God called us to go to that place, it was a no-go zone full of violence. A lot of people lost their lives there. Many villages were destroyed. Young people lost their lives. There was a lot of chaos," Paul Dangtoudma, who moved to Nigeria from Burkina Faso, said.

His wife was initially scared about bringing her daughters to a place haunted by a spirit of death until she experienced a heart transformation.

"God changed my heart and gave me His heart for the nation of Nigeria," said Rachel Dangtoudma, who is originally from South Africa.

Without fear of losing their lives, the couple started a discipleship training school (DTS) on land once owned by militants and occultists who, the Dangtoudmas learned, killed Christians after participating in demonic, spiritual rituals.

One such story, reenacted in the film, involves a young man who wants to avenge his sister's deadly rape. He pursues dark, spiritual powers by submitting to his own live burial. After a week underground, his body is resurrected by the power of Satan, who changes his boyhood name from Sunrise to Nightmare. In horrific fashion, Nightmare leads a Boko Haram-influenced massacre at a church in the village Sunrise once called home.

"They want to do jihad. They want to force people to convert to Islam. It's not only the Christians who are suffering; many Muslims are also suffering. It's just demonic what is happening," said Paul Dangtoudma.

When fear and discouragement from the enemy sought to find a foothold in their ministry, the Dangtoudmas rebuked the devil in the name of Jesus. They also reminded themselves of the word of God to them – the safest place on earth is the place the Lord calls you to go.

"Many churches and pastors were killed and the wives left without their husbands, who were beheaded," said Rachel Dangtoudma, describing one particular massacre.

Some women were raped in front of their children, her husband added. One murderer notoriously beheaded 200 people, Paul Dangtoudma said.

Visiting church buildings that were burned to ash, he met in total 6,000 widows whose husbands were pastors at the time of their incineration.

The widows are called "women of honor" when they come to the YWAM base. It offers ministry for healing from trauma.

Sometimes, the widows meet their husbands' killers face-to-face, like in the case of former militant-murderer Nightmare. He is one of many child soldiers who has since repented and given his life to Jesus, even asking the widows for their forgiveness. Many of them become students at YWAM Nigeria, which focuses on evangelism.

Transformed by the Lord, one graduate of YWAM's DTS school is now a lawyer in England. Others have become pastors and worship leaders.

The mix of voodoo and witchcraft, Boko-Haram militancy, and political feuds common to the region where YWAM ministers will, hopefully, end someday.

"I believe God is busy raising up an army of Nigerians to go into all the world to make Him known," said Rachel Dangtoumda.

Her husband urges Christians to pray for Nigeria because it – along with all of the African continent – holds the power to change the world.

"Nigeria will impact the world. There will be a lot of missionaries being released around the world. We will see a model of society that God wants to establish as Nigeria changes and becomes disciples of Jesus," Paul Dangtoumda said.

Dedicated to Loren Cunningham, the founder of YWAM, the new movie is directed by his son David L. Cunningham. Worldwide donors funded the movie to honor courageous souls who've risked their lives for the sake of the Gospel.

