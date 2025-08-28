'Shalom Israel': CBN's Gordon Robertson Rallies Filipinos to Stand by the Jewish State

MAKATI CITY, Philippines — As Israel continues to defend itself from hostile forces determined to wipe it off the map, it's also facing growing criticism and boycotts from a number of countries. That's why support from global allies — and Christian groups like CBN — is more crucial than ever.

During a recent visit to the Philippines, CBN's CEO and President Gordon Robertson had the opportunity to rally support for the Jewish state.

At a special event called "Shalom Israel," supporters of Israel gathered to celebrate the deep friendship and historic bond between Israel and the Philippines, and CBN's Operation Blessing's partnership with the Israeli Embassy in the Philippines.

Robertson highlighted the importance of standing with Israel. He shared how a miraculous healing from cerebral malaria while establishing CBN Asia ignited his passion to understand Jesus' Jewish roots.

"The doctor told me, 'You should've died because we got to you late.' I was lying in bed, and I was ready to die. Then from my innermost being, this song comes out, 'This is the day that the Lord has made. I will rejoice and be glad in it,'" Robertson shared.

Two weeks later, while reading a book on Jewish festivals, he learned the song's significance as it is sung during the Passover.



"Psalm 118 would be the final song. One of the verses in Psalm 118, 'This is the day that the Lord has made, I will rejoice.' So Jesus, as he's preparing to be tried, spend the night in prison, the next day he's going to be scourged and then crucified. In Jewish law, the day begins at sundown. As he is going into that sundown, 'this is the day that the Lord has made, I will rejoice and be glad in it.' You will understand He is a Jewish Jesus, the Messiah promised in the Old Testament. That started a very profound journey. I need to know Jewish because Christianity is birthed from this," Robertson added.



Outgoing Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines, Ilan Fluss, expressed his appreciation for the love and care shown by Christian organizations like CBN Asia, especially during this time of war and the increasing worldwide rise of antisemitism.



"We do appreciate very much any expression of solidarity, of support, and of friendship. To show that there are people who are standing with Israel is very important because Israelis today do feel they are very much alone," Fluss said. "We've no war with the Iranian people. Unfortunately, they are led by an extremist regime who wants to eliminate the state of Israel."



The ambassador also said that Israel's victory over Iran and its Islamic proxies has substantially weakened the forces of evil and strengthened the good. And this is why he said Israel will continue to do good along with CBN and its supporters in the Philippines.



"Here's a country that in spite of their small size, have reached out with hands of loving compassion to every one of their neighbors. All they want is to do is spread light," Robertson shared. "We wanna make sure that people are educated so they can stand against this evil propaganda from the river to the sea."



Robertson also appeared on The 700 Club Asia, encouraging Christians to support Israel. He said, "Let's join together. Let's help Israel, and walk with the promise that, 'Those who bless you, I will bless.'"

