Pastor, His Family Allegedly Burned to Death by Islamic Extremists After Converting Muslims to Christianity

A pastor and his family were reportedly burned to death last month in eastern Uganda.

The shocking murders purportedly unfolded after the 30-year-old preacher and his family helped lead three Muslims to Jesus in September, an act that enraged some locals near the Kibale village.

“Pastor Weere Mukisa, his 25-year-old wife Annet Namugaya and their two daughters, 7-year-old Judith Banirye and 4-year-old Sylvia Bamukisa, died when the assailants set fire to their home shortly before 3 a.m. on Oct. 13, said the church leader’s brother, James Tusubira,” Morning Star News reported.

Tusubira told the outlet his brother’s slaughter was tied to the aforementioned conversions and came after Mukisa started receiving threatening messages. The young pastor was told he violated Islamic ideals and he must stop speaking with the converts.

Then the attack happened, with Tusubira noticing flames and smoke coming from his brother’s house. Tragically, by the time he arrived at the scene, it was far too late.

“We rushed to the scene of the incident and found the house torched and the … bodies burned beyond recognition,” he told Morning Star News. “Many people started arriving till the break of the day. Plastic bottles of petrol were found outside the house.”

The assailants reportedly live in a nearby village and were acquainted with Mukisa; they have since fled and authorities are on the prowl for them. Tusubira is hoping justice is served.

“Please pray for us so that these radical Muslims who destroyed my brother and the entire family can be brought to book,” he said.

As CBN News has reported, anti-Christian acts of violence tragically continue in Uganda. In a separate incident this summer, a Ugandan evangelist was reportedly slaughtered with swords after leading Muslims to Jesus.

Yowabu Sebakaki, 52, was allegedly killed by Muslim extremists while returning home on a bike to a village in Nyanza. Read more about it here.

And, as CBN News also previously reported, Twaha Namwoyo, 38, and Nadiimu Katooko, 27, were a husband and wife and the parents of four children in the Ugandan village of Bulalaka. They were killed earlier this year just two months after converting to Christianity. Read more about their story here.

According to Voice of the Martyrs, Uganda is a majority Christian nation, but Islamic extremism is still at work within its borders. This has led to discrimination, persecution, and other chaos. These issues are particularly problematic for Muslims who convert to Christianity.

“Radical Islam’s influence has grown steadily, and many Christians within the majority Muslim border regions are facing severe persecution, especially those who convert from Islam,” the persecution watchdog notes. “Despite the risks, many churches in Uganda have responded by reaching out to their neighbors; many churches are training leaders how to share the Gospel with Muslims and care for those who are persecuted after they become Christians.”

