Migrants Face Perilous Journey After Aid Groups Who Helped Them Go North Aren't Helping Them Return

PANAMA – Migrants who once journeyed to the U.S. southern border are now turning back due to the shift in U.S. immigration policies.

Over the past four years, the number of irregular migrants passing through the lawless Darién Gap grew exponentially. Today, that flow has dwindled to almost nothing. However, there's a twist—tightened U.S. border policies have forced many migrants to seek work elsewhere or return to their home countries.

Panamanian Carlos Lorenzo described the movement of returning migrants. "More than a thousand people have already passed through here in less than a month. About 100 per day. Sometimes 50. It depends on the flow of people."

CBN News visited the Port of Cartí on Panama's northern Caribbean coast. Typically, this area sees only tourists headed for the San Blas Islands, home to the indigenous Guna people. Now, the boats that once carried tourists are being used for something far more dangerous—and much more profitable.

Venezuelan migrant Ludi Maday recounted her experience. "When we walked through the jungle, they robbed us—in the Darién. From there, we made our way to Mexico."

Having endured the deadly trek north, few migrants are willing to risk returning the same way. This has left hundreds stranded in Panama with no safe or affordable way home.

Migrants who spent everything to reach the U.S. are now struggling to afford passage back by boat. Months ago, as they moved north, they were met with aid groups offering food, water, shelter, and financial assistance—much of it funded by U.S. taxpayers. Now, as they head back, those organizations are nowhere to be found. Many migrants have nothing left.

Venezuelan migrant Joember explained his decision to return. "When Trump came in, CBP One was gone, and the chances of getting in became almost impossible. So we decided to turn back."

Carlos Lorenzo added, "Of course, there are migrants who clearly don't have enough money to travel to Colombia or Necoclí, but they get outside help—family members in the United States, Colombia, Venezuela…"

While some rely on friends and family to fund their return, the same cartels that profited from smuggling them north are now making money off their retreat. Another growing problem is friction with local indigenous tribes.

A Panamanian immigration official explained the situation. "They have already decided, through a meeting, that they will not allow entry. In reality, they are the ones who make the rules on their land. Their response is that, for security reasons, it is not viable or safe for migrants to take that route."

Meanwhile, Panamanian immigration officials, along with border police, have arrived to brief the migrants. Officials announced plans to transport them to Colón, where they will face an even longer and more perilous boat journey.

Even for those who can afford the passage, the risks are high. Recently, an overloaded boat capsized off Panama's coast, killing an eight-year-old Venezuelan child. Yet, despite the dangers, many feel they have no choice but to attempt the journey.

Venezuelan migrant Ludi Maday shared her difficult decision. "In November, we started returning… When we saw that we were not going to be able to cross into the U.S., we decided it was better to just go back. And so here we are."

These migrants still hope for a better life, but they now search for it elsewhere. Their journey home is filled with hardship and regret as they face the cost of their failed attempt. And as long as there is money to be made, there will always be those who exploit their desperation—on both sides of the border.

