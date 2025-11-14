Jamaican Mom Grateful for Operation Blessing Helping Her Kids: 'They Won't Have to Go Hungry'

More than two weeks after Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica as a Category 5 storm, cleanup efforts are still underway amid massive devastation. CBN's Operation Blessing arrived with bottled water, water purifiers, solar-powered lanterns, medical clinics, hygiene kits, and hot meals.

Clean water remains one of the most desperate needs, so Operation Blessing has been working in the Montego Bay area, setting up a water purification system to provide safe drinking water for the people.

We spoke with one of the many Jamaican families who are grateful for the help.



Sasha-Gaye Wilson recalls, "I remember being inside the house, and the roof opened. The wind came inside and went up burst the roof from inside."

Hurricane Melissa struck the island with winds exceeding 180 miles per hour. Sasha was terrified not only because her home was being destroyed, but also because she didn't know the fate of her two children, who were at their neighbor's.

"While we were trying to get out of the house that was being damaged, I had to be focusing on getting my kids from where they were, because the roof on that house was coming off as well," Sasha says.

Her children were safe, but everything else was lost. Sasha and her husband built a makeshift shelter for their family, but they didn't know how long they could survive without help.

"The main issue that we're having right now is water. The stores are cut off," she explains.

Then Operation Blessing came in with bottled water and water purifiers. They also handed out solar-powered lanterns to help navigate the dangerous terrain at night. During the day, free medical clinics were held, hygiene kits were handed out, and hot meals were served.

News soon spread that help had arrived.

"They would tell us that the name is Operation Blessing. So, we searched around and then we see your sign," Sasha says with a smile. "And that's why we're here. I saw the Operation Blessing team handing out water, preparing breakfast. And I was told that lunch is being prepared. Then I went there and I got a warm welcome as well. So, it's like a home away from home.

"As a mom, that is the most awesome thing to know that there is help out there to assist with me getting my children something to eat, so they won't have to go hungry.

"Operation Blessing is a big light of hope right now for us, because we were looking around to see if anyone would be there to help us and you guys were just right there. We are grateful. And I will say, thank you so much for being here to help us... I am so happy you guys are here."

