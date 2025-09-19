'A Gun Pointing to My Head': Demi-Leigh Tebow Reveals Terrifying Kidnapping Attempt, What God Did

Demi-Leigh Tebow, wife of former NFL star Tim Tebow, recently shared a shocking, near-death experience that taught her powerful lessons about showing up for others in need.

During a recent episode of “Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith,” Tebow recalled being on her way to an event just months after she was crowned Miss South Africa in 2017.

“It was broad daylight,” she said, proceeding to describe the “pretty horrendous life experience” that took place. “I stopped at this red traffic light … I end up getting surrounded by multiple men.”

Tebow continued, “I had a gun pointing to my head, and the moment I tried to get out of that vehicle, the guy on my side of the vehicle grabbed me by the arm … and said, ‘Get in. You’re going with us.'”

The most traumatizing part, though, came next, when Tebow said she fled and was knocking on “car door after car door,” desperately trying to get someone to help her — but to no avail.

“The most horrific part of that experience … running up that avenue, knocking on cardoor after cardoor … people could actually hear what I was saying. They could see and hear the terror in my eyes and in my voice, and nobody would stop to help me.”

It wasn’t until a 19-year-old girl in a beat-up car pulled over and let Tebow into her vehicle that she was able to find a safe exit from the truly dangerous scenario.

“That incident truly served as a catalyst in my life,” Tebow said. “She showed me what it means to be there for somebody in need … what it means to be … interruptable.”

Ultimately, Tebow learned that there is “so much blessing in obedience,” specifically when people are willing to be interrupted for the “sake of somebody else.”

