German Store Posts Sign BANNING Jews, Sparking Horrified Outrage

A shop in Flensburg, Germany is under fire after posting a sign on its front window declaring: “JEWS are banned from here!!!! Nothing personal. Not even antisemitism. I just can’t stand you.”

Yes, in 2025, a business in Germany is openly barring Jews from entry.

Israel’s Ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, condemned the incident on X, writing: “The 1930s are back! In Flensburg, ‘Jews forbidden’ is hanging in the shop window again – in the year 2025. Just like back then in the streets, cafés, and shops of the 1930s. That’s exactly how it started – step by step, sign by sign. It’s the same old hatred, just in a different font.”

CBN’s Raj Nair and Billy Hallowell break down this disturbing news here: