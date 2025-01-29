'Experience the Bible': 3 Innovators Using Games, Comics, and Videos to Reach Next Generation

The search persists for innovative best practices and strategies to reach young Americans who are statistically less likely to believe in God and Christianity — yet appear quite open to the Gospel.

Some companies have found success by creating specific faith-based content directed at Generations Z and Alpha. In fact, The Action Bible, a popular comic book-style retelling of scripture, has sold 4 million copies — and counting.

Brock Eastman, branding director for the project, believes the book's popularity sheds light on young people's evolving Bible engagement.

"We like to think about … bringing the Bible to life in a different way for this generation, specifically, who is involved with graphic novels," he recently told The 700 Club. "This Bible appeals to them because they like that kind of, 'Oh, I can see the images of the story moving and there's a narrative.' It's a very inviting Bible."

Others are on a similar mission. Arve Solli and his team at Bible X are currently developing Gate Zero, an immersive video game where players explore scripture.

"We're doing this to make the next generation able to experience the Bible, and understand it, and also spend time with it," he said. "We truly believe that in order to be saved and to understand the big hope that God has given us through Jesus ... you have to spend time with it."

Solli believes it's possible to entice Generations Z and Alpha to encounter Scripture by tweaking strategy and meeting them where they are in life.

"Just as the printing press made the Bible accessible to the masses, young people, they don't read anymore," he said. "{I} truly believe that this can be a huge ... help for young people to both understand it with their mind, but also with their heart."

And yet another company, TruPlay, uses technology to deliver games, comics, and videos to phones and tablets through an app. Founder Brent Dusing shared with The 700 Club his mission to reorient the content young people consume.

"Everything we do contains God's truth," Dusing said. "It's a faith-forward solution for families where kids are on screens 50 hours a week — and, most of the time, they're playing games."

Dusing wants to infuse biblical truth into young minds by tapping into this reality. "Our vision is to change an entire generation right now," he said.

These companies are seizing the moment to do just that. During a time when Bible sales are surging and headlines indicate spiritual revivals, creatively engaging young people could help bridge divides and evangelize more effectively.