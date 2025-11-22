Bryan Johnson Can’t Biohack His Way to Eternal Life: What the Bible Says

Bryan Johnson, a biohacker and venture capitalist, said recently he believes existence is “the highest virtue” and claimed the current generation could be the last to die.

Those views — rooted in the belief there is nothing after this life — clash with Scripture.

Johnson, now 48 years old, grew up as part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but ultimately abandoned his religious upbringing, adopting the view there is nothing to come after life on earth, an ideological shift that led him to adopt the view that existence is humanity’s greatest virtue.

Earlier this month, he appeared on an episode of Jubilee’s “Surrounded,” where he debated 20 people skeptical of his worldview. Unfortunately, none of the skeptics surrounding him shared a Gospel-centered counter to his claims.

So we did exactly that:

The greatest virtue is certainly not existence; it’s love.

In 1 Corinthians 13:13, the Apostle Paul wrote, “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love” (NIV).

Then, in John 15:12-13, Jesus said, “My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends” (NIV).

Jesus didn’t call us to preserve ourselves above all else. He calls us to give ourselves — even to the point of death — for the sake of others. That’s why, for example, Paul instructed husbands in Ephesians 5:25, “Love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her” (NIV).

Love is not about self-preservation; love is about self-sacrifice and self-giving.

As for immortality, Johnson believes humans can somehow engineer their way into eternal life. But Scripture teaches us death is not a bug in the biological system; it’s a consequence of our own sin.

Romans 6:23 says, “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord” (NIV).

We can’t defeat death by willpower or by science, because death is fundamentally a spiritual problem — not a biological one.

Only one person has ever stood in the gap between humanity and death, and that was Jesus Christ, who died and rose again three days later to give us what we could never earn and what science will never discover or code it will crack. Immortality is not something we figure out; it’s something we receive as a gift (John 3:16).

Eternal life doesn’t come from technology. It doesn’t come from a lab. It comes from the cross.

Check out the video above for a full response to Bryan Johnson.