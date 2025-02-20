Winter Storm Kingston Cripples East Coast with Historic Snowfall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Winter Storm Kingston has unleashed its fury across the East Coast, blanketing at least 10 states with heavy snowfall and bitter cold. From Virginia Beach to New York, the storm is causing widespread disruptions, closing highways, straining power grids, and leaving residents grappling with historic snow accumulations.

In Virginia Beach, a region that typically sees little to no snow, residents are witnessing a winter spectacle.

The area has been buried under 10 inches of snow. For a city that averages just half an inch of snow annually, this storm is making history.

"It's something you don't see every day—palm trees, sand, and snow all over the place," said Carson, a Virginia Beach resident.

Marcia York is embracing the unusual weather with a cozy approach. "I do have the wine, and I've just got to put the pajamas on. That's what it's gonna be," she joked.

High school student Samantha Radford, who ventured out to report on the storm for her school newspaper, described the scene as "amazing." She added, "We haven't had this much snow in 15 years, so it's huge."

Travel Chaos and Whiteout Conditions

The storm has caused significant travel disruptions, with whiteout conditions shutting down major highways like Interstate 64.

Traffic snarls and big rig slide-offs have been reported from the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic.

Social media has been flooded with images of stranded motorists, including one viral video of a man pushing his car through the snow on a highway.

In Oswego County, New York, the situation is even more dire. Snow removal teams are running out of space to pile the snow, with some residents estimating it could take weeks to dig out. "I'm thinking weeks. I really do. There's that much," said Shawn Walker, a local resident.

The lack of rock salt to thaw roads has prompted New York's governor to declare a state of emergency. "We're doing the best we can with what we have," said one official.

Power Grid Strain and Flood Recovery

Meanwhile, in Tennessee, power customers are being asked to voluntarily reduce their electricity usage to ease the strain on the power grid. This comes after the Midwest was hit with up to a foot of snow, further complicating recovery efforts.

In Kentucky, residents are facing a dual crisis. The state is still reeling from devastating floods that killed at least 14 people earlier this month. Now, they must contend with half a foot of snow. Despite the challenges, locals remain resilient.

"The main thing is God. God's getting us through it. No doubt that He's with us," said one Kentucky resident during the cleanup efforts.

As the snow continues to fall, residents are reminded of the power of nature—and the importance of preparation, community, and faith in weathering life's storms.



