Virginia Beach Mourns Death of 2 Police Officers Killed in the Line of Duty

Virginia Beach police Friday night's deadly shooting of two fellow officers on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 in Virginia Beach, Va. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

Residents of Virginia Beach are mourning the loss of two police officers who were shot dead over the weekend.

Officers Christopher Reese and Cameron Girvin were killed Friday night after they pulled over a vehicle for expired license plates.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said at a news conference that the suspect, 42-year-old John McCoy III, got into an argument with the officers when asked to exit his vehicle.

When he got out of the car, the driver fought with the officers and shot them both. As they lay on the ground defenseless, he shot them again.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said the city is heartbroken at the loss. "Their dedication to protecting our community will never be forgotten. No words can ease the pain and loss. As we mourn I ask our community to come together. Please keep these officers, their families, friends and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."

“The officers, Girvin and Reece, they were dedicated, determined peace officers and public servants,” Police Chief Neudigate said. "They had stellar reputations in our department and their work ethic was beyond reproach. We asked them to go out in this community and keep us safe from evil. And last night, evil found them. And that sacrifice is a painful reminder of the dangers our officers face.”

A memorial has been set up at the Virginia Beach Police Department's fourth precinct.

The suspect, reportedly a felon with a record of drug dealing, was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.