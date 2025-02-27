Uncovering America's Hidden Legacy of Black Cowboys

When most people think of cowboys, they envision rugged, gun-toting figures depicted in Hollywood Westerns. But the truth is far more complex—and much richer in history. Many of the men responsible for settling the Old West in the late 1800s were people of color, with historians estimating that one in four cowboys was Black.

CBN News traveled to Texas to uncover the untold stories of Black people in the horse industry.

Cowboy's Legacy, Beyond Hollywood

The image of the cowboy has long been dominated by the portrayal of white men on horseback, braving the harsh conditions of the frontier. However, a more historically accurate version of the past is shared by Larry Callies, a lifelong Texas cowboy and owner of the Black Cowboy Museum in Rosenberg, Texas.

Callies' passion for sharing this history came from his personal faith journey. A former country western singer whose career was cut short by vocal dysphonia, Callies felt God's calling to open the museum in 2017—even though he had lost his voice. With unwavering faith, Callies stepped forward to reveal the hidden contributions of Black cowboys to the American frontier.

"I didn't want to open this museum," Callies says. "But God asked me to. He told me to step out in faith."

The museum highlights the stories of legendary Black cowboys like Nat Love, George Pendleton, Isom Dart, and Bass Reeves—men whose names were once forgotten in mainstream narratives of the Wild West.

A Personal Connection to History

For Callies, this project became even more meaningful as he discovered a deeper connection to his own family's past. He learned his relatives were part of what became the longest cattle drive ever recorded.

"Every time I come into the museum, I just have to say, 'Thank you, God, for showing me this,'" Callies reflected.

Keeping the Legacy Alive: The Bill Pickett Rodeo

Since 1984, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo has provided a stage for Black cowboys and cowgirls. The rodeo was born from the vision of Lu Vason, who, after attending the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo in Wyoming, realized there was a glaring absence of people who looked like him in the competitive arena.

In response, Vason founded the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, named after one of the most prominent African American cowboys in history. This rodeo would become a place where Black athletes could showcase their talents and take center stage in the world of rodeo.

"When Lou started the rodeo, everybody told him he was crazy," says Valeria Howard Cunningham, who took over as CEO of the rodeo after Vason's passing in 2015. She shared that in the early days, companies "didn't believe we could bring in sponsors or attract an audience, so we had to prove ourselves."

Today, Cunningham continues her late husband's work, breaking barriers as a Black woman leading a rodeo traditionally dominated by white men.

The Next Generation of Cowboys

As the Bill Pickett Rodeo continues to grow, it is also nurturing a new generation of cowboys. Among them is a family from Natchez, Mississippi, including two sets of twins who are continuing the tradition of competing in rodeos.

"We are the original cowboys," says James Berry, a first-generation cowboy. He is passionate about passing down his love for horses and the sport to his grandsons.



