TX School District Agrees to Let 5th Grader Pass Out Bible Verses: 'A Major Win'

A Texas school district has reversed course after reportedly prohibiting a 12-year-old student from sharing Bible verses with her classmates.

Attorneys with the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) are calling the Killeen Independent School District's about-face a victory for "every student's right to live out their faith," after successfully challenging the district on behalf of a fifth-grade special-needs student.

According to the law group, the young girl shared typed Bible verses on little strips of paper with classmates during recess, lunch, and after school.

The student, who is described as a devout Christian, shared scriptures such as Psalm 112:7, which reads, "They will have no fear of bad news; their hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord," and Revelation 12:5, which states, "He who was seated on the throne said, 'I am making everything new," when others were "having a bad day."

In early May, Phylicia Miner, the principal at Cedar Valley Elementary, called the girl into the office and confiscated the material refusing to return it to her.

In the letter, the student's interaction with the principal left her feeling "frightened and confused as to why her attempt to spread the joy of Jesus was wrong."

Miner later called the girl's foster mother and cited concerns that "parents might be upset" about the student handing out Bible verses, the ACLJ explained in a press release.

The mother requested the material back and attempted to defend her daughter's action explaining that the fifth grader has a constitutional right to distribute religious literature and "share her joy and faith during non-class time."

Three days later, the principal contacted the mother again and informed her that the school district's policy "prohibits all distribution of religious material on school property at any time."

According to the ACLJ, the principal failed to provide the mom with the school district policy for reference but rather pointed her to a website that outlined an irrelevant policy.

"Despite repeated requests, the principal did not provide the specific policy that would justify this total ban, instead directing the mother to the Killeen ISD website. The cited policy, 'Non-school Materials From Students,' requires prior approval from the principal before any non-school material is distributed, a standard that conflicts with established religious liberty under the First Amendment," Jordan Sekulow, Executive Director of the ACLJ, explained in a statement.

The ACLJ sent a demand letter to the school district on behalf of the student and her mother, outlining that the 1969 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District, upheld that students do not "shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate."

The letter also pointed out that students have a right to pass out religious material during non-instruction periods as long as it doesn't disrupt the learning environment.

The ACLJ gave the school district until May 22, 2025, to correct their actions or face further legal recourse, including a potential lawsuit.

The school district issued a response on the day of the deadline affirming the student's right to share Bible verses.

"In response to your letter, I have personally spoken with the principal at Cedar Valley Elementary," wrote Mike Harper, the district's general counsel. "I discussed with the principal that a student may distribute religious material during non-instructional time when the distribution does not interfere with work in the classroom. ... The principal assured me that she understood and confirmed that Board policy will be followed in the future."

Sekulow called the district's decision a "major win for religious liberty and student rights."

"This is not just a win for one student – it's a victory for every student's right to live out their faith. We're proud to have stood by her and grateful to see her rights affirmed," he added.

Attorneys with the ACLJ point out that this incident in Texas is not isolated, but just a small part of a "disturbing trend."

"Across the country, we're witnessing growing hostility toward religious expression in public schools. Too many administrators operate under the false belief that faith must be excluded from the classroom entirely. That's not just wrong – it's unconstitutional," wrote Nathan Moelker, Senior Associate Counsel, and Kelsey E. McGee, Associate Counsel.

"While we celebrate this peaceful victory and celebrate the school district's constitutionally correct response, the fight is far from over," they said in a joint statement.

"We're seeing more and more students and teachers told their beliefs are unwelcome, their voices are unwarranted, and their rights are negotiable. The ACLJ remains vigilant and committed to defending religious liberty wherever it's challenged. We're ready to step in – again and again – until the rights of every student of faith are fully protected," Moelker and McGee added.



