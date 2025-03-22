'Tumors Disappeared': Preacher Says Miracles, Healings, Deliverance Broke Out During Historic Revival

The pastor at the center of the Asbury Revival continues to have a front-row seat to some of the powerful moves of God continuing to reverberate two years after the spiritual outpouring first captivated the world.

Zach Meerkreebs, author of the new book “Lower: Igniting Spiritual Awakening Through Radical Humility,” told CBN News about some of the transformational events he witnessed firsthand.

He called participating in the Asbury outpouring the “honor of a lifetime,” noting he sometimes tears up because he misses the experience so much.

“We saw healings, we saw freedom, we saw deliverance,” he said. “We saw people get out of wheelchairs. We had a basketball player who did not know Jesus at the beginning of the week, gave his life to Christ midweek, and by that night had prayed for someone and their tumors disappeared.”

He continued, “That’s what happens when the presence of God moves into a place. You really don’t have to exert yourself a whole lot besides just steward and curate meetings between God’s Spirit and God’s people.”

Meerkreebs also told his powerful back story of growing up Jewish and converting to Christianity.

“I grew up Jewish and I had not experienced the humility of God until I heard about the incarnation of Jesus,” Meerkreebs said. “Like, the very fact of Jesus’ incarnation, Him coming from the throne room into the world, just crazy humility.”

It is that radical humility that has made an impact on the preacher, as he admitted to early struggles with pride when he first came into the church. That was completely shattered, though, when, in February 2023, he said he got to be “part of a unique outpouring of God’s Spirit at Asbury University.”

As CBN News extensively covered, national and international headlines covered the stunning events at the Wilmore, Kentucky, campus, where, for 16 days and nights, students, the community and people from all over the world came together for nonstop prayer and worship.

It all started at a regularly scheduled chapel service on February 8, 2023, with that service simply not ending for over two weeks. Meerkreebs, who was speaking at that event, has often shared about the incredible time he presided over.

For the preacher, humility was the key ingredient that sparked the outpouring.

“I didn’t want to write the book on specifically the outpouring at Asbury, but I could write about this thing that I think was so foundational and so intriguing about the outpouring — that was Jesus’ humility and humble response to the humility of a couple students and a couple of people that would just wait and linger,” he said. “And I think that’s what we just experienced was what God will do when we go low in humility. He’ll fill the space that we vacate.”

Reflecting back on those 16 days at Asbury, Meerkreebs called the spiritual experience “unbelievable.” Whether people were 19-year-old college students or 60-year-old professors, he said the events were remarkable for all who took part.

“It gave me hope,” he said, noting one of his friends said at the time that the students, faculty and community were “experiencing … New Testament Christianity.” “This was like early church Christianity … people were randomly giving thousands of dollars to people in need, people were being healed, people were being added in number daily, people were preaching in boldness.”

All of this, though, was centered on radical humility, an act he believes is deeply countercultural in today’s me-centric world.

“The world of self, the world of posting to get likes,” Meerkreebs said. “We end up choosing humility and going lower or catalytic. If we empty space, if we go low, we vacate space, then God can fill it … We say, ‘God, empty us of ourselves so you can fill us with your Spirit.'”

Ultimately, he pondered what might happen if the American church became known most for its humility, a characteristic he said could transform the world as it reflects Jesus’ being and nature.